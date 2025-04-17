 AB6IX's Lee Dae-hwi, Park Woo-jin release solo music
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 09:55
Member Lee Dae-hwi of boy band AB6IX [BRANDNEW MUSIC]

 
Members of boy band AB6IX are actively releasing solo music.
 
Member Lee Dae-hwi released his single "Lovestruck" on Wednesday in collaboration with local entertainment company Contents X and Dreamus Company.
 

"The acoustic pop song carries the warm and soft vocals of Lee Dae-hwi that's perfect for the spring sunshine melting the listeners' hearts," the two companies said in a press release.
 
Lee has released multiple solo tracks in the past starting with "Candle" (2019), a collaboration with fellow AB6IX member Park Woo-jin.
 
AB6IX member Park Woo-jin's new single ″Cool & Hot″ [BRANDNEW MUSIC]

 
Park will also release his new single "Cool & Hot" on Thursday.
 
"Cool & Hot" comes two years and two months after Park's first solo album "oWn" was released in February 2023.
 
AB6IX debuted in 2019 with the EP "B: Complete" under Brand New Music. It debuted as a quintet, but Lim Young-min left the band in 2020. The remaining four members are Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin and Lee Dae-hwi.
 
All members except for Jeon appeared in the second season of Mnet's boy band audition program "Produce 101" (2017). Park and Lee were among the top 11 finalists, becoming members of the project boy band Wanna One.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
