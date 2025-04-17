Agency of SHINee's Taemin denies rumors that he's dating No:ze
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 14:08
- SHIN MIN-HEE
SHINee’s Taemin and dancer No:ze are not dating, the boy band member’s agency Big Planet Made Entertainment said Thursday.
“The pair are only close acquaintances who have worked together,” the agency said in a statement. “We hope you understand that it took a while to confirm due to Taemin’s continuous schedules.”
The agency also asked fans to refrain from making “excessive assumptions.”
Recently, a video of a man and woman who engage in conversation and then proceed to lock arms and hug has spread among online communities, which users have presumed to be Taemin and No:ze.
It’s not the first time the pair have been rumored to be dating. Last year, while No:ze was livestreaming with fans, many assumed that they heard a male voice in the background similar to Taemin’s.
Taemin debuted in 2008 as a member of SHINee and began releasing solo music in 2014. He’s known for songs such as “Danger” (2014), “Press Your Number” (2016) and “MOVE” (2017).
No:ze became known to the public through her appearance on the Mnet dance competition show “Street Woman Fighter” (2021). She was also the backup dancer for Taemin during performances of his song “Guilty” (2023).
