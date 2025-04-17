BoA dispels retirement speculation in message to fans after livestream controversy

NewJeans remains barred from independent activities after court upholds injunction

HyunA to release single 'Mrs. Nail,' first new music in a year

Agency of SHINee's Taemin denies rumors that he's dating No:ze

Related Stories

SHINee's Taemin has YouTube channel suspended after hacking attempt detected

Taemin to take 'Ephemeral Gaze' tour to North America in February

SHINee's Taemin to release fifth EP on Aug. 19

SHINee’s Taemin to hold online concert on May 2

Taemin releases all songs of year in 'Never Gonna Dance Again'