Girl group Dreamcatcher to launch subunit UAU
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 15:57
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group Dreamcatcher is set to launch a subunit named UAU, comprised of members JiU, SuA and Yoohyeon.
It’s the group’s first subunit since it debuted in 2017.
On Thursday, the group revealed the news on its social media channels along with the logo for UAU.
The three letters in the subunit’s name refer to each of the members’ names. It can also mean “You are You,” according to Dreamcatcher, in hopes that “you are able to find the comfortable and independent version of ‘you.’”
Dreamcatcher is a septet comprised of Siyeon, JiU, Dami, Yoohyeon, Gahyun, SuA and Handong. The group is known for its rock metal sounds, unique for a K-pop girl group, and for songs such as “Deja Vu” (2019), “Scream” (2020), “Break the Wall” (2020) and “Odd Eye” (2021).
The group will announce the subunit’s upcoming activities at a later date.
