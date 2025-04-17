 HyunA to release single 'Mrs. Nail,' first new music in a year
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 11:17
Singer HyunA will release new music for the first time in a year, her agency At Area said Thursday.
 
HyunA will roll out her new single "Mrs. Nail" on April 30, the singer's first new music in a year since the release of her ninth EP "Attitude" last May.
 
HyunA debuted as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in 2007, but left the group the same year. In 2009 she joined girl group 4Minute. She launched her solo career in 2010 and has since released hits like "Bubble Pop" (2011), "Ice Cream" (2012) and "Lip & Hip" (2017).
 
She tied the knot with fellow singer Yong Jun-hyung last October.
 
HyunA and Yong were both previously signed to entertainment agency Cube Entertainment as members of girl group 4Minute and boy band Beast, which both debuted in 2009.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
