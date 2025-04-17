 Song dedicated to late K-pop singer Moonbin to be released on April 19
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 19:51
Still images of artists who participated in the recording of "Memory of the Moon," a song dedicated to the late K-pop singer Moonbin [FANTAGIO]

Late K-pop singer Moonbin’s band members and some of K-pop’s biggest names will release a song dedicated to the artist at 6 p.m. on Saturday, agency Fantagio said Thursday.
 
A total of 22 artists close to Moonbin, including members of K-pop groups Astro, Viviz, Seventeen, Stray Kids and Monsta X, participated in the production of the song titled “Memory of the Moon.”
 

This includes all members from Astro and Viviz; a total of seven members from boy bands Monsta X and Seventeen; Stray Kids’ Bangchan; singer and actress Choi Yoo-jung; and Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua from girl group Billlie.  
 
Astro members prepared the song with Moonbin’s close friends as a gift for fans of the late artist, according to Fantagio.
 
The song will allude to Moonbin’s friendships and memories created with the featured artists, the agency said.
 
Moonbin died on April 19, 2023, at the age of 25.
 
The Astro member was found dead by his manager at his residence in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. Police ruled out any foul play in his death.
 
Moonbin debuted as Astro’s main dancer and sub-vocalist in February 2016. He was originally a child actor in the 2000s, most notably starring in the KBS series "Boys Over Flowers" (2009), and continued his acting career.
 

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Moonbin Astro

Song dedicated to late K-pop singer Moonbin to be released on April 19

