Hanwha, HD Hyundai bid on Poland's $5.6B Orka sub project
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 18:18 Updated: 17 Apr. 2025, 18:45
Hanwha affiliates and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries are tossing their hats into the ring for Poland’s 8 trillion won ($5.6 billion) Orka submarine project that aims to enhance the European country's naval capabilities through the acquisition of three advanced submarines.
Three defense affiliates of Hanwha Group — Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Systems — held a briefing in Poland to present their bidding strategy for the Orka project to local media on April 4, according to industry sources on Thursday.
Hanwha Ocean has proposed the delivery of its 3,000-ton-class KSS-III submarine, highlighting its advanced technology and operational capabilities.
HD Hyundai, meanwhile, presented a dual-platform proposal, offering both a 3,000-ton-class submarine and a 2,000-ton-class model.
The two companies each put forward specialized models to avoid overlapping in bidding strategies.
"The companies structured different portfolios to avoid going head-to-head with each other,” an industry source said, “They share a broader sense of purpose that Korea as a whole should win the contract, which has allowed them to offer Poland a range of Korean options.”
Both also emphasized their commitment to Polish industry collaboration by proposing the establishment of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in Poland.
The Orka project has potential rival bidders from members of NATO. Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems is considered a strong contender.
The European Commission also announced its “Defence Industrial Strategy 2030” last month, stating that 150 billion euros ($170 million) in new funding would be allocated for European-made weapons as part of its efforts to strengthen defense industry cooperation within the region.
The Polish government reportedly plans to select a preferred bidder by the end of the first half of this year, with a final decision expected in September.
“From the Polish government’s perspective, submarines are not as urgently needed as ground-based weapons, so the advantage of faster delivery by Korean firms is less significant," said Jang Won-jun, a professor in the defense industry convergence program at Jeonbuk National University. "To win the contract, strategic cooperation among domestic companies must be accompanied by government-level support, including financial assistance.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY OH SAM-GWON [[email protected]]
