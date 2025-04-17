 Immersive dance show 'Infinity Closer' marks 50 years of Korea-Singapore diplomacy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Immersive dance show 'Infinity Closer' marks 50 years of Korea-Singapore diplomacy

Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 06:00
A dancer performs in ″Infinity Closer″ in a photo provided by the Singaporean Embassy in Seoul. [THE HUMAN EXPRESSION DANCE COMPANY]

A dancer performs in ″Infinity Closer″ in a photo provided by the Singaporean Embassy in Seoul. [THE HUMAN EXPRESSION DANCE COMPANY]

Singaporean dancers will guide Korean audiences into an immersive and creative performance celebrating 50 years of bilateral relations between the two nations, the Singaporean Embassy in Seoul said.
 
Along with dance crews from the Singapore-based Human Expression Dance Company, the Singaporean Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the National Arts Council will present a performance dubbed “Infinity Closer,” at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul at 7:30 p.m. on April 24.
 
Korea and Singapore established diplomatic ties in August 1975, marking a half-century anniversary this year.
 
Singapore Ambassador to Korea Eric Teo said it was “heartening” to see a Singaporean arts group celebrating the diplomatic achievement between the two countries in Seoul. The ambassador said he hoped the performance would “deepen the cultural understanding” between the two nations and their people. 
 

Related Article

 
Unlike traditional performances where audiences remain seated, spectators of “Infinity Closer” will be on the stage with the dance crews and explore the work from a first-person point of view.
 
The performance itself can be seen as an embodiment of Korean and Singaporean cooperation. Korean designer Choi In-sook was in charge of its costumes.
 
The artistic director from the dance company, whose surname is Kuik, said his group had cultivated an artistic relationship with Korea in recent years. He added that the performance intends to demonstrate how art could create space for dialogue and shared humanity between the two countries.
 
Low Eng Teong, CEO of the Singaporean National Arts Council, said his institution is proud to support the diplomatic anniversary of diplomacy between Korea and his country through art. He also vowed to bolster cultural cooperation between the two countries.
 
The Singaporean Embassy will award 20 complimentary tickets to those who participate in a quiz event on the embassy’s social media. Recipients of the free tickets will be notified on Thursday. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea diplomacy Singapore culture arts

More in Diplomacy

Immersive dance show 'Infinity Closer' marks 50 years of Korea-Singapore diplomacy

South Korea and Syria just established diplomatic relations. Why does it matter?

Top envoys of South Korea, Vietnam agree to mitigate tariff ripple effects

Trump eyes closure of U.S. consulate in Busan along with 26 other diplomatic facilities

South Korea to continue 'active' talks with U.S. as DOE 'sensitive country' listing takes effect

Related Stories

Egypt's Academy of Arts seeks to expand partnership with Korea's art schools

Experience Korea's DMZ virtually in latest Google Arts & Culture project

5 awarded Order of Cultural Merit, 2 receiving second-highest grade

The Korean-Russian connection that transcended lapses in diplomacy

Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture opens multipurpose theater, SFAC Theater QUAD
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)