Immersive dance show 'Infinity Closer' marks 50 years of Korea-Singapore diplomacy
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 06:00
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Along with dance crews from the Singapore-based Human Expression Dance Company, the Singaporean Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the National Arts Council will present a performance dubbed “Infinity Closer,” at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul at 7:30 p.m. on April 24.
Korea and Singapore established diplomatic ties in August 1975, marking a half-century anniversary this year.
Singapore Ambassador to Korea Eric Teo said it was “heartening” to see a Singaporean arts group celebrating the diplomatic achievement between the two countries in Seoul. The ambassador said he hoped the performance would “deepen the cultural understanding” between the two nations and their people.
Unlike traditional performances where audiences remain seated, spectators of “Infinity Closer” will be on the stage with the dance crews and explore the work from a first-person point of view.
The performance itself can be seen as an embodiment of Korean and Singaporean cooperation. Korean designer Choi In-sook was in charge of its costumes.
The artistic director from the dance company, whose surname is Kuik, said his group had cultivated an artistic relationship with Korea in recent years. He added that the performance intends to demonstrate how art could create space for dialogue and shared humanity between the two countries.
Low Eng Teong, CEO of the Singaporean National Arts Council, said his institution is proud to support the diplomatic anniversary of diplomacy between Korea and his country through art. He also vowed to bolster cultural cooperation between the two countries.
The Singaporean Embassy will award 20 complimentary tickets to those who participate in a quiz event on the embassy’s social media. Recipients of the free tickets will be notified on Thursday.
