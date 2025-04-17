 Busan to renovate unused buildings into international student dorms
Busan to renovate unused buildings into international student dorms

Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 16:23
A building in Cheonghak-dong, Yeongdo District, Busan, will be demolished and renovated into a dormitory for international students. [BUSAN METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

A building in Cheonghak-dong, Yeongdo District, Busan, will be demolished and renovated into a dormitory for international students. [BUSAN METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

 
Busan outlined renovation projects that will transform unused buildings in the city into community facilities, with plans to build an international student dormitory included.
 
Busan announced Thursday it had chosen two renovation projects to carry out among seven districts that had applied for the project. The renovation project was launched by Busan in January to use old buildings that have been left vacant for a long time, aiming to create facilities that residents need. 
 

Funding of 1.4 billion won ($987,000) will be used for the two projects, with 70 percent pitched in by Busan and the rest by the districts where the project is being carried out.
 
One of the projects involves renovating two buildings in Dongsam-dong and Cheonghak-dong in Yeongdo District, Busan, to create a dormitory for international students.
 
The two empty buildings were jointly selected by the city, Yeongdo District and Korea Maritime & Ocean University, a university that has its campus in the district. The buildings will be purchased with the funding, with Yeongdo District in charge of operating it and renting it to international students.
 
Busan said it hasn't decided whether the dormitory will serve as a municipal dorm for all international students in the area or specifically for those attending the maritime university, but that it is likely to prioritize the latter group.
 
Another renovation project will be carried out in Sujeong-dong of Dong District, Busan.
 
Two houses in the area will also be purchased, with a sports park to be built.
 
Building maintenance plans will be finalized in May, with renovation and construction to start after plans are fixed.
 
“The initiative is the city's first project that turns empty houses in to public property, and we hope it will help improve the city's residential environment in collaboration with the local community,” said Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon.
 
 
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
