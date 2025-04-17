ICAO dismisses North Korea's UAV complaint
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 19:48
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) dismissed last month a complaint filed by North Korea requesting an investigation into an alleged incursion by South Korean unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Pyongyang, according to the South's government sources on Thursday.
The ICAO, which primarily focuses on civil aviation safety and disputes between member countries, held a closed-door meeting last month and rejected the request, effectively closing the case.
“A dismissal means the case is considered closed," a specialist in ICAO procedures said. "It’s fair to say ICAO will not be dealing with it again.”
North Korea filed the complaint in October 2023, claiming that South Korean UAVs had entered its airspace over Pyongyang.
The North called for a formal investigation under ICAO oversight. Both Koreas are members of the aviation body.
The South Korean government strongly objected to the complaint, arguing that the North had offered no credible evidence and was politicizing the organization.
The ICAO Council functions similarly to a UN General Assembly session, with member states presenting their views in sequence.
North Korea did not send an in-person representative to the ICAO's council meeting but reportedly participated via video conference.
ICAO, established under the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, is mandated to ensure the safe and orderly development of global civil aviation.
