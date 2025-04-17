Court grants media permission to film Yoon's trial
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 17:17
The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday approved media access to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's criminal trial, which is scheduled for April 21. Yoon is charged with leading an insurrection following his martial law declaration on Dec. 3 of last year.
Journalists can photograph and film the former president inside the courtroom during his second hearing.
Courtroom photography is permitted with the defendant’s consent, or when the court deems it in the public interest, according to Supreme Court rules.
The decision marks a shift from the court’s stance during Yoon's first hearing on April 14, for which the court denied media access requests due to late submission.
It is, however, in line with the precedent set by past presidential trials, including those of former Presidents Park Geun-hye, Lee Myung-bak, Chun Doo Hwan and Roh Tae-woo. In each case, filming was permitted due to public interest and the weight of the charges.
Yoon was removed from office on April 4 after the Constitutional Court upheld the National Assembly's decision to impeach him for his Dec. 3 declaration, determining that the act had not met necessary procedural requirements.
