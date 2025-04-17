Shortcut: Who's who in Korea's presidential primaries
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 06:00
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
-
- JIM BULLEY
- [email protected]
With Korea's early presidential election set for June 3, the People Power Party and Democratic Party have finalized their candidates for the primary races. Here's what you need to know about the key players.
Lee Jae-myung
- 61 years old; former DP leader
- Human rights lawyer turned politician
- Born in Andong, North Gyeongsang (1963)
- Worked at a factory in Seongnam after elementary school to support his family
- Studied law at Chung-Ang University; passed bar exam in 1986
- Entered politics after leading campaign for Seongnam Citizens Medical Center
- Served as:
- Seongnam mayor (2010–2018)
- Gyeonggi governor (2018–2021)
- Elected lawmaker for Incheon’s Gyeyang B (June 2022)
- Lost:
- 2017 DP primary to Moon Jae-in
- 2022 presidential election to Yoon Suk Yeol (margin of 0.73%)
- Currently facing five criminal trials related to tenure as mayor/governor
- Key pledge: 100 trillion won investment in artificial intelligence
Kim Dong-yeon
- Current Gyeonggi governor
- Seasoned bureaucrat and former finance minister under Moon Jae-in
- Born in Eumseong County, North Chungcheong
- Started career at a bank after high school; passed civil service exam in 1982
- Held posts in:
- Ministry of Economy and Finance
- Ministry of the Interior and Safety
- Appointed:
- Deputy finance minister under Lee Myung-bak (2012)
- First-ever Minister for Government Policy Coordination under Park Geun-hye (2013–2014)
- Finance minister under Moon Jae-in
- Left Park administration in 2014 after son’s death
- Later became Ajou University president
- Declared 2021 presidential bid but withdrew a week before election to support Lee Jae-myung
- Elected Gyeonggi governor later that year
- Key pledges:
- Gradual transition to a volunteer military by 2035
- AI-powered defense system
- Move presidential office and National Assembly to Sejong
- Constitutional reform to reduce presidential term
Kim Kyoung-soo
- Former South Gyeongsang governor (2018–2021)
- Started career as an aide to lawmakers; later served as presidential secretary under Roh Moo-hyun
- Former student activist at Seoul National University; arrested 3 times in the 1980s
- Convicted in Druking scandal (manipulation of online public opinion); sentenced to 2 years in prison
- Released in 2022 via special pardon granted by President Yoon
- Key pledges:
- 100 trillion won investment over 5 years in Korean-style foundational AI model
- Create regional investment banks in five major cities
- Foster a robust startup ecosystem
________________________________________
Kim Moon-soo
- Former labor minister; resigned April 8 to join the race
- Born in 1951 in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang; sixth of seven children
- Student and labor activist in the 1970s–80s; expelled twice from Seoul National University
- Arrested in 1986 for leading the May 3 Incheon Democratic Uprising
- Founded the Minjung Party in 1990 during Roh Tae-woo administration
- Shifted to conservatism after collapse of Soviet Union in 1991
- Declared in campaign: once believed capitalism would fail but later viewed market economy as key to Korea’s industrialization and democratization
- Served:
- Three terms in National Assembly
- Two terms as Gyeonggi governor
- Previous presidential runs:
- 2012 Saenuri Party primary (vs. Park Geun-hye)
- 2017 Liberty Korea Party primary (vs. Hong Joon-pyo)
- Key pledges:
- Pension reform with younger generation input
- Youth employment expansion
Hong Joon-pyo
- 70 years old; veteran politician and former prosecutor
- Ran in 2017 presidential election as Liberty Korea Party candidate (vs. Moon Jae-in)
- Elected to National Assembly in 1996 (Songpa District)
- Served:
- Five terms in National Assembly
- Governor of South Gyeongsang
- Mayor of Daegu
- Key pledges:
- Sweeping constitutional reform: four-year presidency, bicameral legislature
- Abolish the Constitutional Court, which upheld Yoon's impeachment
Han Dong-hoon
- 52 years old; former justice minister under Yoon administration
- Seoul native; Seoul National University law graduate; passed bar at 22
- As prosecutor, led high-profile probes, including against former Justice Minister Cho Kuk
- Stepped down as minister (Dec 2023) to become interim PPP leader
- Led PPP during general election; resigned April 11 after party's defeat
- Elected PPP leader July 23; resigned after National Assembly impeached President Yoon
- Key pledges:
- Build a “middle-class era”
- 150 trillion won investment in AI over five years
- Lower income taxes for wage earners
Ahn Cheol-soo
- 63 years old; four-term lawmaker, doctor and tech entrepreneur
- Developed Korea’s first antivirus program
- Medical school graduate from Seoul National University
- Entered politics in 2012 with an independent presidential bid
- Won legislative seat in 2013 (Nowon District, northern Seoul)
- Ran again in last presidential race; unified with Yoon before the vote
- Key pledges:
- Investment in five strategic industries: AI, mobility, semiconductors, biohealth, defense tech
Na Kyung-won
- 61 years old; former judge and five-term lawmaker
- Entered politics in 2002 via Lee Hoi-chang’s campaign
- Elected lawmaker in 2004
- Ran for Seoul mayor in 2011 by-election but lost to Park Won-soon
- Key pledges:
- Raise per capita income to $40,000 by 2045
- Elevate Korea into the Group of 5
- Major AI investment
- Incentives to bring back Korean talent from abroad
This explainer was summarized using Generative AI based solely on reporting from Korea JoongAng Daily reporters. The GenAI summarization was fact-checked and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO, JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
━
Democratic Party (DP)
━
Lee Jae-myung
- 61 years old; former DP leader
- Human rights lawyer turned politician
- Born in Andong, North Gyeongsang (1963)
- Worked at a factory in Seongnam after elementary school to support his family
- Studied law at Chung-Ang University; passed bar exam in 1986
- Entered politics after leading campaign for Seongnam Citizens Medical Center
- Served as:
- Seongnam mayor (2010–2018)
- Gyeonggi governor (2018–2021)
- Elected lawmaker for Incheon’s Gyeyang B (June 2022)
- Lost:
- 2017 DP primary to Moon Jae-in
- 2022 presidential election to Yoon Suk Yeol (margin of 0.73%)
- Currently facing five criminal trials related to tenure as mayor/governor
- Key pledge: 100 trillion won investment in artificial intelligence
Kim Dong-yeon
- Current Gyeonggi governor
- Seasoned bureaucrat and former finance minister under Moon Jae-in
- Born in Eumseong County, North Chungcheong
- Started career at a bank after high school; passed civil service exam in 1982
- Held posts in:
- Ministry of Economy and Finance
- Ministry of the Interior and Safety
- Appointed:
- Deputy finance minister under Lee Myung-bak (2012)
- First-ever Minister for Government Policy Coordination under Park Geun-hye (2013–2014)
- Finance minister under Moon Jae-in
- Left Park administration in 2014 after son’s death
- Later became Ajou University president
- Declared 2021 presidential bid but withdrew a week before election to support Lee Jae-myung
- Elected Gyeonggi governor later that year
- Key pledges:
- Gradual transition to a volunteer military by 2035
- AI-powered defense system
- Move presidential office and National Assembly to Sejong
- Constitutional reform to reduce presidential term
Kim Kyoung-soo
- Former South Gyeongsang governor (2018–2021)
- Started career as an aide to lawmakers; later served as presidential secretary under Roh Moo-hyun
- Former student activist at Seoul National University; arrested 3 times in the 1980s
- Convicted in Druking scandal (manipulation of online public opinion); sentenced to 2 years in prison
- Released in 2022 via special pardon granted by President Yoon
- Key pledges:
- 100 trillion won investment over 5 years in Korean-style foundational AI model
- Create regional investment banks in five major cities
- Foster a robust startup ecosystem
________________________________________
━
People Power Party (PPP)
━
Kim Moon-soo
- Former labor minister; resigned April 8 to join the race
- Born in 1951 in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang; sixth of seven children
- Student and labor activist in the 1970s–80s; expelled twice from Seoul National University
- Arrested in 1986 for leading the May 3 Incheon Democratic Uprising
- Founded the Minjung Party in 1990 during Roh Tae-woo administration
- Shifted to conservatism after collapse of Soviet Union in 1991
- Declared in campaign: once believed capitalism would fail but later viewed market economy as key to Korea’s industrialization and democratization
- Served:
- Three terms in National Assembly
- Two terms as Gyeonggi governor
- Previous presidential runs:
- 2012 Saenuri Party primary (vs. Park Geun-hye)
- 2017 Liberty Korea Party primary (vs. Hong Joon-pyo)
- Key pledges:
- Pension reform with younger generation input
- Youth employment expansion
Hong Joon-pyo
- 70 years old; veteran politician and former prosecutor
- Ran in 2017 presidential election as Liberty Korea Party candidate (vs. Moon Jae-in)
- Elected to National Assembly in 1996 (Songpa District)
- Served:
- Five terms in National Assembly
- Governor of South Gyeongsang
- Mayor of Daegu
- Key pledges:
- Sweeping constitutional reform: four-year presidency, bicameral legislature
- Abolish the Constitutional Court, which upheld Yoon's impeachment
Han Dong-hoon
- 52 years old; former justice minister under Yoon administration
- Seoul native; Seoul National University law graduate; passed bar at 22
- As prosecutor, led high-profile probes, including against former Justice Minister Cho Kuk
- Stepped down as minister (Dec 2023) to become interim PPP leader
- Led PPP during general election; resigned April 11 after party's defeat
- Elected PPP leader July 23; resigned after National Assembly impeached President Yoon
- Key pledges:
- Build a “middle-class era”
- 150 trillion won investment in AI over five years
- Lower income taxes for wage earners
Ahn Cheol-soo
- 63 years old; four-term lawmaker, doctor and tech entrepreneur
- Developed Korea’s first antivirus program
- Medical school graduate from Seoul National University
- Entered politics in 2012 with an independent presidential bid
- Won legislative seat in 2013 (Nowon District, northern Seoul)
- Ran again in last presidential race; unified with Yoon before the vote
- Key pledges:
- Investment in five strategic industries: AI, mobility, semiconductors, biohealth, defense tech
Na Kyung-won
- 61 years old; former judge and five-term lawmaker
- Entered politics in 2002 via Lee Hoi-chang’s campaign
- Elected lawmaker in 2004
- Ran for Seoul mayor in 2011 by-election but lost to Park Won-soon
- Key pledges:
- Raise per capita income to $40,000 by 2045
- Elevate Korea into the Group of 5
- Major AI investment
- Incentives to bring back Korean talent from abroad
This explainer was summarized using Generative AI based solely on reporting from Korea JoongAng Daily reporters. The GenAI summarization was fact-checked and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO, JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)