Court orders Hoverlab to remove Tzuyang-related video content
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 20:09
A Seoul court has sided with mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang in a legal dispute against the far-right political YouTube channel Hoverlab, ordering the removal of certain videos on the influencer.
According to legal sources on Thursday, the Seoul Central District Court granted Tzuyang’s request for an injunction to delete related content and prohibit further uploads. The ruling applies to both the Hoverlab channel and its operator, Kim Se-ui.
“The posts contain material that is not only sufficient to damage the social reputation and public evaluation of the plaintiff, but also intrudes on private matters that should be legally protected,” the court said. “Uploading such content to a YouTube channel accessible by an unspecified number of people exceeds the scope of legitimate exercise of rights.”
The dispute began last July when Kim released audio recordings claiming Tzuyang, whose legal name is Park Jung-won, had been blackmailed by YouTuber GooJeYeok, whose real name is Lee Jun-hee, and others. Kim alleged the blackmail stemmed from Tzuyang’s past experience of working at an adult entertainment venue.
Tzuyang later disclosed that she had worked in such a venue due to “coercion and abuse by an ex-boyfriend.” Despite her explanation, Kim continued to broadcast content suggesting her account of events was “untrue.”
In response, Tzuyang sued Kim, accusing him of violating the anti-stalking law, as well as intimidation and coercion.
While the police initially declined to refer Kim for prosecution in February, citing a lack of evidence, the prosecution reversed that decision after Tzuyang’s legal team filed an objection. The case is now under supplementary investigation by the Gangnam Police Precinct in Seoul.
