Former President Moon's daughter fined for drunk driving, running unlicensed lodgings
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 14:06
Moon Da-hye, the 41-year-old daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, was fined on Thursday after being found guilty of driving under the influence and running an unlicensed lodging business.
The Seoul Western District Court handed Moon a fine of 15 million won ($10,570) on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act and the Public Health Control Act. Prosecutors had sought a 12-month prison sentence during a hearing held on March 20.
“All charges are recognized as proven based on the available evidence,” Judge Kim Hyung-seok said, calling the offense “serious.” He cited Moon’s high blood alcohol content at the time of the incident and records of significant earnings from when Moon operated her illegal lodging business.
However, the court also considered that “she has acknowledged her wrongdoing, appears remorseful and has no prior criminal record.”
Moon appeared at the court the same day but did not respond to questions from reporters. She also declined to comment after the sentencing, including questions about whether she plans to appeal.
Moon collided with a taxi after driving under the influence near the Hamilton Hotel in the Itaewon neighborhood of Yongsan District, central Seoul, at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 5 last year. Her blood alcohol content at the time was measured at 0.149 percent — nearly twice the legal limit for license revocation in Korea, which is 0.08 percent.
She avoided an additional charge of causing injury by inconsiderate driving after settling with the taxi driver.
Moon was also indicted for allegedly earning 136 million won in profits by operating unlicensed accommodations listed on lodging platforms. Prosecutors said she rented out her properties — two in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, and one on Jeju Island — without registering the business. They said the violations spanned five years, from 2019 to 2024.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM CHANG-YONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)