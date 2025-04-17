 Man tries to set pet dog on fire during argument with girlfriend
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 10:06
Gangnam Police Precinct in Gangnam District, southern Seoul [YONHAP]

A man in his 20s was arrested by police for trying to burn a pet dog with a gas stove after getting into an argument with his girlfriend.
 
The man is currently under investigation for property damage and violating the Animal Protection Act, according to Gangnam Police Precinct on Wednesday.
 

The man is suspected of injuring a pet dog by holding it over a gas burner during a fight with his girlfriend at a residence in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam District, at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday.
 
Police arrived at the scene and arrested the man on the spot after receiving a report from his girlfriend. Fortunately, the dog’s injuries are not life-threatening.
 
“We are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident,” a police official said. “Further confirmation is needed regarding both the suspected abuse and property damage charges.” 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 
 

BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea dog abuse Gangnam

