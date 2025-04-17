 Medical school admissions to return to pre-expansion levels in 2026, Education Ministry says
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 14:28
Medical school students are seen at Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on April 15. [NEWS1]

Medical school admissions will return to pre-expansion levels in 2026, with 3,058 places available nationwide, the Ministry of Education said Thursday.
 
The government had initially planned to increase admissions by 2,000 students annually starting in the 2025 academic year, with a goal of training 10,000 more doctors over five years. That plan has now been scrapped, just 14 months after it was first announced.
 

The ministry will formally announce the decision during a joint press conference at the Seoul Government Complex alongside the council of presidents of medical schools and the Korean Association of Medical Colleges (KAMC).
 
In early March, the ministry had already agreed to reduce admissions back to 3,058 for 2026, contingent on the full return of striking students. That compromise came at the recommendation of both the KAMC and the medical school presidents’ council. However, as of Wednesday, only 25.9 percent of the 19,720 medical students nationwide had resumed attending classes, according to ministry data.
 
“The level of class participation remains below the expectations set last month,” a ministry official said. “Nevertheless, the adjustment is based on practical factors such as the university admissions timeline and the academic calendar, as well as continued requests from the KAMC and the council of presidents of medical schools.”
 
Under current regulations, universities must submit all changes to their admissions guidelines for the following year to the Korean Council for University Education by the end of April. No revisions are allowed after that deadline.
 
Earlier this week, the KAMC also warned that fourth-year students who continue to boycott classes through the end of April could face academic penalties, including being held back a year.
 
The Education Ministry said it will strictly enforce internal regulations, including the application of academic probation, in response to prolonged class boycotts. “Thirteen medical schools have already begun issuing preliminary notices to fourth-year students whose deadlines have passed,” a ministry official said.
 
“With today’s announcement, we aim to close the debate over the 2026 medical school admissions quota,” Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said. “It is now time for all of us to work together to restore order to medical education and drive forward health care reform for Korea’s future.”

 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 

BY CHOI MIN-JI, LEE BO-RAM [[email protected]]
