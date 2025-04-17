Mercury to hit 30 in some regions Friday as warm spell hits Korea
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 17:27
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Temperatures are set to rise sharply on Friday, with southern parts of the country expected to approach 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) — well above seasonal averages. Rain is forecast to fall across much of the country on Saturday, especially in central regions.
“Large daily temperature variations are expected to continue, with weather systems periodically passing over the Korean Peninsula and bringing rain,” said the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Thursday.
Light showers of less than five millimeters are expected over inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon from late Thursday afternoon into the night, possibly accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning, the KMA forecasted.
Warm southwesterly winds are affecting the Korean Peninsula, pushing daytime temperatures higher. On Friday, temperature highs are forecast to range between 16 and 29 degrees Celsius nationwide — up to six degrees above average for this time of year. Seoul is expected to reach 21 degrees, and some areas in South Gyeongsang could hit 29 degrees.
There is also a possibility of yellow dust on Friday and Saturday. The KMA said that yellow dust has been emanating from the Gobi Desert since Tuesday and is being carried over the Korean Peninsula by northwesterly winds. Forecasts may change depending on dust levels and wind patterns.
As of now, the National Institute of Environmental Research’s integrated air quality forecast center expects fine dust levels to remain at a “moderate” level across the country on both Friday and Saturday.
“If atmospheric conditions allow yellow dust suspended in the air to descend to lower levels, it could affect visibility and air quality,” the KMA said. “Please monitor the latest fine dust forecasts from the National Institute of Environmental Research.”
Meanwhile, unseasonably warm southwesterly winds and colder-than-usual sea surface temperatures are creating thick fog, especially in western coastal areas. The KMA has advised caution when driving on routes like the Seohae Bridge and the West Coast Expressway due to reduced visibility.
Widespread rain is expected across the country on Saturday. As cold and warm air masses collide over the peninsula, a band of precipitation is expected to develop. Rain will begin in northern Gyeonggi and northern Gangwon in the morning, spread to central regions in the afternoon and reach most parts of the country by evening, continuing until Sunday morning.
Expected rainfall totals are five to 20 millimeters (0.19 to 0.78 inches) for the Seoul metropolitan area and inland Gangwon, around five millimeters for eastern Gangwon, five to 10 millimeters for the Chungcheong region, less than five millimeters for Jeolla and Gyeongsang, and five to 10 millimeters for Jeju.
The KMA expects more rain in the coming days as weather systems continue to pass over the peninsula.
Daytime temperatures will remain warmer than average — two to six degrees above seasonal norms (average lows of four to 11 degrees and highs of 17 to 22 degrees) — but temperature fluctuations will be large, with a 10 to 15 degree difference between morning and afternoon.
The KMA urged the public to be mindful of their health amid the changing conditions.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG EUN-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)