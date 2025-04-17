Mercury to hit 30 in some regions Friday as warm spell hits Korea

Police detain man accused of killing five family members in Yongin

Comedian Lee Jin-ho to face possible indictment for illegal gambling

Search underway for man who allegedly raped wife of his former boss

Related Stories

Mercury drops across Korea with snow expected on the west coast

Mount Seorak's fall foliage arrives in October for first time in 13 years

Heavy snow expected to blanket Seoul, Gangwon through Monday

Heavy snow forecast for Seoul from Wednesday morning, commuters advised to exercise caution

Typhoon Krathon to potentially bring heavy rain to Korea later this week