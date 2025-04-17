North Gyeongsang wildfire damage total doubles initial estimates, authorities say
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 13:14
The scale of forest damage caused by recent wildfires in North Gyeongsang is nearly double the amount initially estimated by the Korea Forest Service, according to multiple local governments and authorities on Thursday.
A joint investigation conducted by government agencies, including the Korea Forest Service, found that the wildfires that swept across five cities and counties in North Gyeongsang burned close to 90,000 hectares (222,395 acres) of forest.
This is a significant increase from the 45,157 hectares that the Korea Forest Service previously announced as the affected area after fire suppression efforts concluded.
The actual damage is twice the originally reported figure and nearly four times greater than the forest damage caused by the East Coast wildfires in 2000, which had been considered the worst in the country's history until the recent disaster.
The term "affected” area refers to the zone within the fire line at the site and differs conceptually from "damaged” area, which is determined after suppression is complete. Areas within the fire line that remain unburned are included in the affected area but not in the final damage assessment, meaning the affected area typically exceeds the actual damaged area.
However, in this case, the final damage turned out to be substantially larger, prompting criticism that the Korea Forest Service underestimated the initial extent of the damage.
Authorities are expected to finalize and announce the official size of the forest damage.
