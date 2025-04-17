Search underway for man who allegedly raped wife of his former boss
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 19:49
Police are searching for a former employee of a private security company who is accused of raping the wife of the company's CEO during a farewell gathering held after he was dismissed for previous sexual misconduct.
It is alleged that the incident occurred on the evening of April 12 at the home of the CEO, a man in his 20s, according to a report by JTBC’s “Scandal Supervisor” on Wednesday.
He invited employees over for drinks, including the dismissed employee, also a man in his 20s.
“Even though he was being let go, I wanted to at least send him off with a warm meal,” the CEO said. “I thought he must be feeling down, so I offered to buy him a drink.”
The assault allegedly occurred while the CEO stepped out to purchase more alcohol. During his absence, the employee is accused of attacking the CEO’s wife, dragging her into the bathroom and sexually assaulting her.
The CEO’s wife said she had gone into the kitchen to wash baby bottles when the man followed her.
The woman stated, “He said, ‘Come here for a moment, I want to talk,’ and I said 'no.' Then he grabbed my hand and pulled me into the bathroom, where he pulled down his pants.”
She said that she resisted and told him to stop but he responded by striking her in the face.
The woman's screams alerted another employee in a nearby room, who opened the bathroom door. The employee reportedly fled the apartment upon being discovered.
The assailant also reportedly stole 200,000 won ($140).
“I heard what sounded like a struggle and asked what was going on as I opened the bathroom door," the witness said. "He had already taken off his pants and underwear. As soon as I said something, he ran out.”
Police said the man has turned off his phone and is currently in hiding. Authorities are tracking his whereabouts as of Thursday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
