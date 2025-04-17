Stay still, win prizes: Han River Space-Out Competition set to return in May
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 15:14
Seoul’s popular space-out competition, where people compete to see who can "zone out" the best, is set to return to next month.
The city government announced on Thursday that the 11th Han River Space-Out Competition will take place on May 11 at Jamsu Bridge in Banpo Hangang Park, Seocho District, southern Seoul.
The annual event, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, invites participants to sit still and zone out for 90 minutes — without speaking, moving excessively or even thinking too much. The city will begin accepting applications on Friday and will continue until noon on April 26, with 80 teams of up to three people selected to participate.
Last year’s event, which marked its 10th anniversary, saw a ratio of 35 applicants to one acceptance. If applications exceed 3,000 teams this year, registration will close early. Final participants will be announced at 10 a.m. on April 28 on the event’s official website and Instagram account. Each selected participant will also be notified individually.
“We plan to review applications based on the reason for participation, while also considering a balance of age, gender and occupation,” a city official said. “In case of any no-shows on the day, walk-in applicants may be allowed to fill the vacancies.”
Participants will begin the event with a light warm-up session and a performance by visual artist Woopsyang, the creator of the competition. Once the event begins, participants must maintain a blank, tranquil state without engaging in any physical or mental activity.
To help monitor the meditative state, participants wear armband heart rate monitors. These track the participant's heart rate every 15 minutes to determine a technical score. Simultaneously, the audience votes to assign an artistic score. The top 10 teams based on combined scores are short-listed, and from that pool, the winners are chosen according to the highest technical scores.
To communicate during the competition, participants are given four cards they can use to request services like water, fanning or a light massage. Teams that appear distracted or fail to maintain their space-out state may receive a "disqualification card" and will be escorted out of the competition area by referees dressed in traditional Korean guard uniforms.
Winners receive a trophy and certificate, while the second and third place teams receive certificates. All participants will be issued an official certificate of participation in the 2025 Han River Space-Out Competition.
“We hope this event offers a chance for people to escape their fast-paced routines and clear their minds while gazing at the Han River,” said Park Jin-young, head of the city government’s Future Han River Headquarters. “We’ll continue to introduce various programs that make the river park a place of daily joy and mental relaxation.”
BY LEE SOO-KI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
