More in Social Affairs

Mercury to hit 30 in some regions Friday as warm spell hits Korea

Prosecutors seek 18-year sentence for Filipino man who tried to smuggle 97,000 meth doses into Jeju

Mother sentenced to 6 months in jail for hurling feces-soiled diaper at day care teacher

'Transactions aren't going through': Real estate skyrocketing in Sejong

Stay still, win prizes: Han River Space-Out Competition set to return in May