 Traffic backed up after collision on Nodeul-ro in southern Seoul
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 09:55
A flipped car lies on the road at the site of the traffic accident on Nodeul-ro, Dongjak District, southern Seoul, on April 17. [YONHAP]

Nodeul-ro in southern Seoul was heavily congested after an SUV ran into a car coming from the opposite direction on Thursday morning.
 
The SUV crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming car in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, at around 6 a.m. A man in his 50s, who was driving the car that was hit by the SUV, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to local media reports.
 

The car that was hit also collided with a minibus in the same lane, causing one of the car's wheels to fall off. The detached wheel then struck another vehicle passing by. 
 
The blood alcohol level of the SUV driver, a woman in her 30s, was 0.114 percent — above the legal limit for license revocation, according to police.
 
The road was temporarily closed for about an hour to tow the cars and clear debris. The Seoul Transport Operation and Information Service (Topis) said severe traffic congestion occurred due to the closure.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
