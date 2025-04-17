Warm daytime weather to continue across Korea, sharp drop forecast for evening
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 09:29
- YOON SO-YEON
Warm weather and cloudy spells are set to continue on Thursday across the country, with a sharp drop in temperatures forecast for the evening. Some regions may experience a light drizzle in the morning.
Most regions will see an average difference of 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) between daytime and nighttime temperatures, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Thursday.
Clouds will get thicker through the day in parts of the greater Seoul area (Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi) and Gangwon, which also saw sprinkles of rain throughout the night along with the Chungcheong area.
Gangwon will see sporadic rain spells in inland and mountain areas. Heavy winds, thunder and lightning are expected to accompany the rain, with caution advised for residents.
Expected precipitation is under 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) across Incheon, southern Gyeonggi, Gangwon's inland and mountains and North Chungcheong.
Yellow dust from the Gobi Desert has been affecting the peninsula since Tuesday and the rain may also carry dust, according to the KMA.
Temperatures began 3 to 8 degrees Celsius higher than the day before at 14 degrees Celsius for Seoul, 12 degrees Celsius for Incheon, 10 degrees Celsius for Chuncheon, Gangwon, 14 degrees Celsius for Gangneung, Gangwon, 14 degrees Celsius for Daejeon, 13 degrees Celsius for Daegu, 15 degrees Celsius for Jeonju, North Jeolla, 15 degrees Celsius for Gwangju, 14 degrees Celsius for Busan and 16 degrees Celsius for Jeju.
The temperatures will hit a high of 24 degrees Celsius for Seoul, 19 degrees Celsius for Incheon, 22 degrees Celsius for Chuncheon, 24 degrees Celsius for Gangneung, 27 degrees Celsius for Daejeon, 26 degrees Celsius for Daegu, 26 degrees Celsius for Jeonju, 26 degrees Celsius for Gwangju, 19 degrees Celsius for Busan and 24 degrees Celsius for Jeju.
