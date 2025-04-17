Police arrest nearly 1,000 in deepfake sex crime crackdown

Traffic backed up after collision on Nodeul-ro in southern Seoul

Man tries to set pet dog on fire during argument with girlfriend

Missing construction worker found dead by responders 124 hours after site collapse

Yongin family murder sparks calls for tougher penalties on spouse, child killings

Related Stories

Man arrested for allegedly killing five in Gyeonggi, deceased believed to be members of same family

Two teenage brothers admit to murdering grandmother

'They were a quiet family': Man arrested for murder of parents, wife and children

In many Korean murders, it's all in the family

More deaths discovered as 'ghost baby' probe continues