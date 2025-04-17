 Back to square one
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Back to square one

Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 20:21
 
After a 14-month tug-of-war over medical reform, Korea is back at square one. The Ministry of Education announced on April 17 that the 2026 enrollment quota for medical schools would remain fixed at 3,058, effectively conceding to doctors’ demands and raising a white flag. The decision follows months of patient inconvenience and massive injections of health insurance funds. Patient advocacy groups have expressed dismay. The Korean proverb “sandfish again” — roughly, “all for nothing” — aptly captures the mood. [PARK YONG-SEOK] 
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Back to square one

Time is running out

Thursday's fortune: Steady steps, quiet wins

Wednesday's fortune: Let body and soul remain wholly intact.

Red light, green light

Related Stories

Tried in vain

After 909 days.....

From bad to worse

Final duty

The Terror of 'T'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)