Time is running out

Presidential contenders within the People Power Party are on a tight schedule. Kim Moon-soo, Na Kyung-won, Ahn Cheol-soo, Yoo Jeong-bok and Hong Joon-pyo sought meetings with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon — who bowed out of the race — in hopes of securing his support on Tuesday and Wednesday. Eleven candidates have entered the PPP primary, which will be narrowed to four by April 22 through an initial cut. On April 29, the field will be trimmed again to two finalists, with the party’s presidential nominee to be confirmed on May 3. With little time and much to sort out, the race is wide open. Who will ultimately be the last to face the Democratic Party candidate on June 3 remains anyone’s guess. [PARK YONG-SEOK]