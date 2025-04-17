 A Distorted Primary
A Distorted Primary

Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 00:00
Staff at the National Election Commission in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, organize identification tags for election officials on April 14. [YONHAP]

The People Power Party (PPP) has named eight candidates to move forward in its presidential primary, formally launching its internal race ahead of the June 3 election. The field will be narrowed to four, then two, through debates and polling. But already, confusion surrounds the process — most notably, whether the final nominee will actually be the party’s standard-bearer.
 

Related Article

 
Much of the uncertainty stems from talk of uniting behind Acting President Han Duck-soo, who has not declared candidacy. Rep. Park Soo-young, now aligned with candidate Kim Moon-soo, has claimed that over 50 lawmakers support Han entering the race. Park has floated the idea that Kim could act as a “bridge” to Han, suggesting the primary may not select a true nominee, but merely a proxy.
 
This has fueled the notion that the PPP is not choosing a candidate so much as paving the way for someone outside the field. Calls for a so-called “anti–Lee Jae-myung big tent” have added to the confusion. Some party figures have floated a broad coalition involving Han, former PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok — now with the breakaway Reform Party — and even former Democratic Party Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon. But such proposals, focused on strategy over coherence, ignore ideological divisions and policy alignment.
 
The root of the PPP’s disarray lies in its unresolved relationship with impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Despite a clear ruling by the Constitutional Court outlining his abuse of power, the party’s leadership largely sympathized with anti-impeachment protests. That stance has alienated moderate voters and discouraged key centrist candidates from entering the race, weakening the field and reducing the party’s appeal beyond its base.
 
 
Acting President Han Duck-soo, second from right, visits HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.'s shipyard in Ulsan, about 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on April 16. [YONHAP]

Calls within the party to end this self-inflicted damage are growing. Some warn that continuing to leverage “Yoon’s will” will only drag the party back into political crisis. To preserve its identity, the PPP must reject this path.
 
Meanwhile, Han’s recent visits to industrial sites in Gwangju and Ulsan have drawn attention. His aides claim the stops were to hear concerns about U.S. tariffs. But without a clear denial of presidential ambitions, the optics suggest otherwise. If the PPP and Han hope to regain public trust, they must abandon tactical gamesmanship and commit to a process that reflects both constitutional integrity and political responsibility.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 


