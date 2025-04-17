Bayern Munich eliminated in Champions League quarterfinals

Korean defender Kim Min-jae saw about an hour's worth of action as his team German team Bayern Munich failed to reach the last four in the top European club football tournament.Bayern Munich played Inter Milan to a 2-2 draw in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday. But Inter, the 2-1 winners in the opening leg last week, advanced to the semifinals on a 4-3 aggregate win.Bayern were trying to win their seventh Champions League trophy and first since 2020. Last year, the German giants lost to the eventual champions, Real Madrid, in the semifinals.Kim, who had been under fire recently for shaky defending, got the start as a center back alongside Eric Dier and was subbed out for Raphael Guerreiro in the 65th minute with Bayern trailing 2-1.Kim received a yellow card in the 28th minute for a hard challenge on Marcus Thuram.After a goalless first half, Bayern broke the ice on a goal by Harry Kane seven minutes after the restart. But then Lautaro Martinez responded for the home side six minutes later, as Inter regained their aggregate lead at 3-2.Benjamin Pavard made it a 2-1 match for Inter just past the hour mark, giving them a 4-2 cushion in the aggregate score. Dier's 76th-minute goal proved to be too little, too late for Bayern.In the other quarterfinal match Wednesday, Arsenal defeated Real Madrid 2-1 and advanced on a 5-1 aggregate win.In the two-legged semifinals, Arsenal will face the French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who have Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in on their squad, on April 29 and May 7. Inter will be up against Barcelona on April 30 and May 6.Lee is the only remaining Korean player in the tournament, though he did not play in either of the quarterfinal matches and has seen his on-pitch time fall in recent weeks before suffering an ankle injury during a World Cup qualifying match on March 20.The final will be May 31 at Allianz Arena in Munich.Yonhap