KSOC chief apologizes for 'unintentional mistakes' with commissions, national team selections
Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 14:04
Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) President Ryu Seung-min apologized Wednesday for procedural missteps made during his tenure as chief of the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA) from 2020 to 2024, such as the mishandling of national team athlete selection and the improper distribution of incentive payments to officials.
Ryu issued an apology on his social media account after the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Center for Sports Ethics demanded disciplinary action against him on Monday for his alleged misconduct.
The ethics center said that the KTTA had awarded incentives amounting to 10 percent of sponsorship funds to board members who secured those deals — an act deemed a violation of regulations — and changed already-selected national team table tennis picks.
Ryu, who was KTTA president at the time, is accused of negligence and breaching the association's bylaws.
Ryu said in response that the incentives were awarded only after the formation of a formal committee and internal discussions.
“The intention was to manage the association more transparently, not to pursue personal gain,” he said in a statement released on Wednesday.
The KSOC president also acknowledged procedural errors but denied any intentional wrongdoing.
“I respect the investigation and judgment of the Center for Sports Ethics," Ryu said. "This matter stems from a lack of understanding of certain administrative procedures and unintentional mistakes, not from any malicious intent. Nonetheless, as a leader, I take responsibility for those shortcomings.”
Ryu made similar remarks during a meeting at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong on Wednesday with the heads of national sports federations.
"I also offered an apology during the meeting,” he said, “It was not directed at the ethics center, but rather at the federation heads and officials who are dedicated to developing their sports, as well as to everyone who loves sports.”
Ryu said similar issues were raised during his campaign for the KSOC presidency.
“At the time, I said I would take responsibility if necessary, and I still hold that view,” he said. “But this should not become a political attack. I hope there is room for a fair explanation that reflects the realities on the ground.
“I am committed to correcting administrative oversights stemming from regulatory misunderstandings. I sincerely regret the confusion caused. Any explanation regarding the investigation’s outcome will follow proper legal and procedural channels. I will not avoid responsibility.”
Ryu defeated then-incumbent KSOC president Lee Kee-heung in the election in January and started his four-year term in March.
His term positions him to oversee the KSOC's selection of players and teams for international tournaments such as the 2026 Winter Olympics, 2026 Asian Games and 2028 LA Olympics.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
