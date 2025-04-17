 TSMC Q1 profit set to jump, but Trump's policies cloud its future
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

TSMC Q1 profit set to jump, but Trump's policies cloud its future

Published: 17 Apr. 2025, 08:54
A TSMC logo is displayed on a wall in Hsinchu, Taiwan on April 15, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A TSMC logo is displayed on a wall in Hsinchu, Taiwan on April 15, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
TSMC, the main global producer of advanced chips used in AI applications, is set to report a 57 percent leap in first-quarter profit on Thursday, though it is also likely to flag risks from U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.
 
The world's largest contract chipmaker, whose customers include Apple and Nvidia, has benefited from a trend toward integrating AI features into online products. But the firm faces headwinds from Trump's import tariffs and his criticism of Taiwan's dominance of the chip industry.
 

Related Article

 
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is expected to report a net profit of $354.6 billion New Taiwan dollars ($10.92 billion) for the three months ending March 31, according to an LSEG SmartEstimate drawn from 18 analysts. SmartEstimates give greater weighting to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.
 
That estimate compares to the 2024 first-quarter net profit of $225.5 billion New Taiwan dollars.
 
TSMC has been spending billions of dollars on new factories overseas, though it has said most manufacturing will remain in Taiwan. It announced plans for a $100 billion U.S. investment with Trump at the White House last month, on top of $65 billion pledged for three plants in the state of Arizona.
 
Trump has both praised Taiwan's chip industry and threatened it with tariffs.
 
Last week, Trump said he had told TSMC it would have to pay a tax of up to 100 percent if it did not build factories in the United States.
 
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken Feb. 25, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken Feb. 25, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The Trump administration is also probing the import of chips, along with pharmaceuticals, in a bid to impose tariffs on both on the grounds that extensive reliance on foreign production of semiconductors and medicine is a national security threat.
 
TSMC last week reported a surge in first-quarter revenue in New Taiwan dollars, slightly ahead of market expectations. The company gives its revenue outlook in U.S. dollars on its quarterly earnings call, scheduled for 06:00 GMT on Thursday.
 
It will also update its outlook for the current quarter as well as for the full year, including planned capital expenditure for production increases.
 
On its last earnings call in January, TSMC said it expected capital spending this year of $38 billion to $42 billion, an increase of as much as 41 percent from last year.
 
While the AI boom had previously helped to drive up TSMC's stock price, shares have dropped 20 percent so far this year given uncertainty about U.S. trade and tariff policies.
 
In Taiwan, the company is so important to the export-oriented economy it is often colloquially referred to as the "sacred mountain protecting the country."

Reuters
tags TSMC Taiwan profit chips

More in World

Temu, Shein slash digital ads as tariffs end cheap shipping from China, data show

Trump reports 'big progress' in tariff talks with Japanese officials

TSMC Q1 profit set to jump, but Trump's policies cloud its future

Trump to attend U.S.-Japan tariff negotiations in person

British Supreme Court says 'woman' refers to biological sex under equality laws

Related Stories

Complacency is the biggest enemy

Get serious about chips before it’s too late

Taiwan stuck in the middle (KOR)

Korean chipmakers set to win CHIPS Act grant by the end of March

Samsung to secure $6 billion U.S. subsidy for Taylor plant and beyond
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)