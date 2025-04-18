Acting president calls for swift passage of extra budget proposal without political considerations

Acting President Han Duck-soo called on the National Assembly on Friday to swiftly pass the government's extra budget proposal without "political considerations."Han issued the call during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting held to review the 12.2 trillion won ($8.6 billion) supplementary budget proposal aimed at protecting people from natural disasters and supporting businesses hit by an escalating global trade war."I earnestly plead with the National Assembly to hold broad-minded discussions and swiftly pass it without the least bit of political considerations and with only the people and the country's economy in mind," he said, noting the proposal will be sent to the Assembly early next week."In order not to miss the golden time for urgent policies, it is ever so important that it be invested in a timely manner in the fields requiring precious priming water for the recovery of people's livelihoods and the economy," he added.Under the proposal, 3.2 trillion won will be allocated to protecting people's lives and property from large-scale natural disasters, such as last month's deadly wildfires that ravaged the southeastern regions of the country.In particular, Han said, the budget for disaster preparedness has been sharply raised from 500 billion won to 1.5 trillion won, while 1,000 new rental houses will be provided to displaced people and additional AI-powered surveillance cameras and helicopters will be deployed.Another 4.4 trillion won has been earmarked to support businesses faced with liquidity issues due to the threat of U.S. tariffs or intensifying competition in the AI, semiconductor and other advanced technology sectors.In addition, Han said the government has allocated 4.3 trillion won to easing the financial burdens of small business owners and supporting the livelihoods of vulnerable groups.Yonhap