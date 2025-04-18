Gov't announces $8.6 billion extra budget for wildfires, trade and AI
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 11:16 Updated: 18 Apr. 2025, 11:17
The Korean government unveiled details of a 12.2 trillion won ($8.6 billion) supplementary budget aimed at addressing urgent national priorities, including wildfire recovery, trade disputes, AI development and small business support on Friday.
The Ministry of Economy and Finance estimates the measure could raise GDP growth by 0.1 percentage points.
“This essential supplementary budget, set at 12.2 trillion won, is designed to respond swiftly to urgent issues facing the Korean economy, such as disasters, trade issues, AI competitiveness and livelihood stability,” said Vice Finance Minister Kim Yoon-sang on Friday.
The supplementary budget size increased by 2.2 trillion won from the original 10 trillion won level.
“We took into account the fact that the scale of wildfire recovery continued to increase and domestic and international uncertainty has greatly expanded since the announcement of the U.S. reciprocal tariffs," said Kim. "In addition, as various sectors continuously raised the need for an expansion in scale, we additionally discovered highly effective projects during the consultation process with relevant ministries.”
Of the total, 3.2 trillion won will go toward disaster response, 4.4 trillion won to trade and AI initiatives and 4.3 trillion won to livelihood support.
The Finance Ministry estimated that this supplementary budget will raise the GDP growth rate by 0.1 percentage points. While the Bank of Korea hinted at the possibility that the Korean economy may have experienced “negative growth” in the first quarter of this year, some are pointing out that the scale is insufficient to respond to the economy.
“Since the purpose was focused on disaster relief, tariffs and support for advanced industries, it is not purely for responding to the economy and will have an indirect effect,” the Finance Ministry said. It emphasized that it is not an “economic response supplementary budget” but a “necessary supplementary budget.”
To accelerate wildfire recovery, disaster response funding has been increased to 900 billion won — nearly double the previous 500 billion.
The government will also invest 1.7 trillion won in advanced firefighting equipment, including six helicopters, 30 AI surveillance cameras, 45 drones and 48 multipurpose fire trucks, along with new hazard pay for wildfire crews.
To respond to trade conflict risks, the government plans to inject 25.4 trillion won in policy funds for affected businesses and double export voucher subsidies. As there are concerns that employment instability due to the trade crisis will increase, the government will ease the requirements for employment maintenance support funds and expand the number of support personnel.
In the AI and semiconductor sectors, the government will invest 1.8 trillion won. This includes securing 10,000 high-performance GPUs and leasing 20 million GPUs to elite teams developing Korean AI models. An additional 61.5 billion won will be allocated to AI talent development.
For small business owners, the government will offer 500,000 won in annual credit support for utility and insurance bills. A variety of new consumption promotion measures have also been prepared.
For businesses with annual sales of 3 billion won or less, 20 percent of the increase in card spending will be refunded in the form of Onnuri gift certificates worth up to 300,000 won. A policy will also be implemented to provide a 10,000 won discount for three orders of 20,000 won or more using public delivery apps.
Part of the reason the government is unable to make a larger supplementary budget is due to the fiscal burden. Of the 12.2 trillion won budget, 4.1 trillion will be funded by global surplus funds and available reserves, while 8.1 trillion won will require the issuance of deficit-financing bonds.
The supplementary budget will increase total government spending to 685.5 trillion won this year, a 4.4 percent rise from last year. The managed fiscal balance will worsen from minus 2.8 percent to minus 3.2 percent of GDP, immediately exceeding the target of minus 3 percent, and the national debt ratio will rise from 48.1 to 48.4 percent.
Despite these concerns, lawmakers are pushing for a larger budget. The Democratic Party (DP) has proposed a 35 trillion won plan, with a minimum demand of 15 trillion won. The government plans to submit the proposal to the National Assembly early next week.
Kim left open the possibility of further expansion, saying, "if it is in line with the purpose of the supplementary budget to deal with it quickly and urgently, we will respond flexibly and elastically."
