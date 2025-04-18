Supplementary budget set at $478M for wildfire recovery, presidential inauguration
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 12:13
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced Friday that it has allocated 678.6 billion won ($478 million) for the first supplementary budget of the year, targeting essential funding for urgent issues such as wildfire recovery, landslide prevention in steep areas and preparations for the presidential inauguration ceremony.
In particular, disaster relief funds were significantly increased in this round of supplementary budgeting, rising by 660 billion won. As a result, the disaster relief budget, previously around 360 billion won, will now grow nearly threefold to 1.02 trillion won.
“We plan to support the swift return to daily life for residents suffering from the largest wildfires on record by providing support for housing recovery and payments for living stabilization assistance,” said the Interior Ministry.
Additionally, 17.7 billion won was allocated for disaster-prone area maintenance, and national holidays and other government events were allotted 900 million won.
The ministry aims to prevent secondary damage by promptly pushing ahead with maintenance projects in landslide-prone areas, including regions affected by wildfires.
It also budgeted related funds to ensure the smooth preparations for the upcoming presidential election in June and the subsequent inauguration ceremony.
The supplementary budget was approved at a Cabinet meeting on the same day and will be submitted to the National Assembly next Tuesday.
“We hope this will provide meaningful support to residents whose livelihoods and return to normalcy have been severely affected by wildfire damage, helping them return to their normal lives as soon as possible,” said Ko Ki-dong, acting interior minister. “We will do our utmost to ensure the swift passage of this supplementary budget.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SOO-KI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)