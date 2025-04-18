 Kospi closes higher as investors bet on smooth tariff negotiations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi closes higher as investors bet on smooth tariff negotiations

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 16:28
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on April 18. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on April 18. [YONHAP]

 
Shares finished higher Friday as investors bet on smooth tariff negotiations between the United States and its trading partners. The won fell in value against the dollar.
 
The Kospi added 13.01 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 2,483.42.
 
Trade volume was light at 444 million shares worth 5.5 trillion won ($3.87 billion), with winners beating losers 619 to 247.
 
Institutions purchased a net 81.4 billion won worth of stocks, while foreign and retail investors together sold a net 136.2 billion won.
 
Investors are focusing on developments in Washington's country-specific trade negotiations, starting with Japan earlier this week.
 
"The fact that negotiations with Japan and European Union countries are proceeding without major friction increases the likelihood that tariff-driven downside risks to the economy may be eased," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
 
Automotive and defense equipment shares led the overall gains, with Hyundai Motor jumping 3.03 percent to 187,200 won and Hanwha Aerospace rising 1.47 percent to 828,000 won.
 
Financial shares and internet portal shares also advanced. KB Financial climbed 2.62 percent to 82,400 won, and top portal operator Naver added 2.12 percent to end at 187,500 won.
 
Market cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.36 percent to 55,300 won, while chip rival SK hynix remained flat at 175,000 won.
 
In contrast, battery and bio shares declined. Top battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution slid 1.31 percent to 338,000 won, and Samsung Biologics dropped 0.94 percent to 1,049,000 won.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,423.3 won against the dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 4.4 won from the previous session.
 
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year government bonds fell 1.9 basis points to 2.37 percent, and the return on the benchmark 10-year U.S. government bonds rose 4.8 basis points to 4.33 percent.

Yonhap
tags Kospi market stocks shares

More in Finance

Kospi closes higher as investors bet on smooth tariff negotiations

Supplementary budget set at $478M for wildfire recovery, presidential inauguration

Kospi opens slightly higher on U.S.-Japan tariff talks

Aekyung Group mulls sale of flagship unit as Korea Inc. battles cash crunch

Kospi rises almost 1 percent on optimism around U.S.-Japan trade talks

Related Stories

Kospi snaps losing streak to close up 0.26% on tech, defense gains

Kospi rises almost 1 percent on optimism around U.S.-Japan trade talks

Kospi slides 0.62% as tech, shipyard stocks lose ground

Kospi drops, won trades lower as Trump waffles on tariff plans

Kospi closes up 0.75% to extend winning streak to fifth session
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)