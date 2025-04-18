 Kospi opens slightly higher on U.S.-Japan tariff talks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens slightly higher on U.S.-Japan tariff talks

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 09:55
Kospi trading is seen on a screen in a dealing room at Hana Bank in central Seoul on April 17. [YONHAP]

Kospi trading is seen on a screen in a dealing room at Hana Bank in central Seoul on April 17. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks opened a tad higher Friday on rising hopes for progress in trade talks between the United States and Japan.
 
The Kospi rose 5.51 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,475.92 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower. The Nasdaq declined 0.13 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.33 percent.
 
However, investors remained optimistic following U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about "big progress" in the bilateral talks with Japan.
 
In Seoul, big caps led the uptick.
 
Samsung Electronics climbed 0.09 percent, and carmaker Hyundai Motor added 0.28 percent.
 
Top biotech firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.09 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.15 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,419.9 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 1.3 won from the previous session.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Kospi market

More in Finance

Supplementary budget set at $478M for wildfire recovery, presidential inauguration

Kospi opens slightly higher on U.S.-Japan tariff talks

Aekyung Group mulls sale of flagship unit as Korea Inc. battles cash crunch

Kospi rises almost 1 percent on optimism around U.S.-Japan trade talks

Hana holds annual Artverse awards to celebrate artists with developmental disabilities

Related Stories

Kospi maintains winning streak with 0.62% climb on chip optimism

Kospi snaps winning streak, won strengthens

Kospi opens higher as investors go bargain hunting

Kospi slips, won remains at 15-year low ahead of impeachment vote

Kospi opens lower over policy uncertainties from Trump's win
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)