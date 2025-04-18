Kospi opens slightly higher on U.S.-Japan tariff talks

Korean stocks opened a tad higher Friday on rising hopes for progress in trade talks between the United States and Japan.The Kospi rose 5.51 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,475.92 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower. The Nasdaq declined 0.13 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.33 percent.However, investors remained optimistic following U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about "big progress" in the bilateral talks with Japan.In Seoul, big caps led the uptick.Samsung Electronics climbed 0.09 percent, and carmaker Hyundai Motor added 0.28 percent.Top biotech firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.09 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.15 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,419.9 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 1.3 won from the previous session.Yonhap