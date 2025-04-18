[단독] 한국타이어, 美 태양광 전기차 기업 앱테라와 독점 공급 계약 체결
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 07:00 Updated: 18 Apr. 2025, 07:15
- SARAH CHEA
한국타이어앤테크놀로지(한국타이어)가 미국 태양광 전기차 벤처 앱테라모터스 (Aptera Motors)에 전기차 전용 타이어를 단독 공급한다. 미국 첫 태양광 전기차 상용화를 앞두고 있는 앱테라는 앞서 지난 1월 LG에너지솔루션과도 원통형 배터리 공급 계약을 체결한 바 있다.
앱테라 모터스의 한 임원은 17일 코리아중앙데일리에 “앱테라의 태양광 전기차에 한국타이어의 타이어를 쓴다”며 “공급 기간은 앱테라가 출시될 2026년부터 5년”이라고 밝혔다.
앱테라는 ‘제2의 테슬라’로 불리며 태양광 전기차 분야를 개척하고 있는 업체다. 차량에 태양광 패널과 배터리 팩을 동시에 적용한 모델로 내년 여름 첫 출시할 전망이다. 당초 계획보단 지연되고 있지만, 이미 사전 예약 시스템으로 약 5만 대를 주문받았다.
한국타이어와 계약 규모는 1050만 달러(약 150억원) 정도다. 이 물량은 인도네시아 웨스트자바 베카시공단의 한국타이어 공장에서 생산된다. 한국타이어 관계자는 이에 대해 “완성차 OE(Original Equipment·신차용 타이어) 공급 개발 단계를 확인해주기 어렵다”고 말했다.
앱테라모터스가 출시할 2인승 3륜 전기차는 태양광 패널로만 충전할 때 하루 64km 주행이 가능한 모델이다. 여기에 전기 충전 1회를 더하면 643km까지 갈 수 있다. 이 업체는 향후 최대 1600km 주행이 가능할 것으로 기대하고 있다. 최근 미국 모하비사막 시험장에서 고속도로 주행 조건의 시범 주행도 마쳤다.
한국이나 유럽 출시 계획은 없다. 또 다른 앱테라 모터스 관계자는 “미국 캘리포니아나 애리조나처럼 일조량이 많은 지역에서 판매될 예정”이라고 설명했다.
한편 지난 1월 앱테라모터스와 4.4기가와트시(GWh) 규모의 원통형배터리 공급 계약(약 7000억원 규모로 추산)을 맺은 LG엔솔의 일정은 다소 조정됐다. 당초 올해부터 배터리 공급을 시작할 예정이었지만, 엡태라 출시일에 맞춰 내년으로 연기됐다.
한국타이어는 2022년 전기차 전용 타이어 브랜드 아이온(iON)을 출시하고 글로벌 완성차 업체 대상 수주에 전력을 기울이고 있다. 현재 테슬라, BYD, 샤오펑, 리비안, 현대차, 기아 등에 전기차용 타이어를 공급하고 있고 포르쉐 타이칸, BMW i4 등 프리미엄 모델로 포트폴리오를 확장 중이다.
전기차 전용 타이어는 기존 타이어보다 가격은 10~20% 비싸고 타이어 교체 주기는 3~4년 정도로 내연차보다 짧다. 이 때문에 타이어 기업의 미래가 걸린 고부가가치 제품으로 꼽힌다. 한국타이어 기준, 전기차 OE 비중은 2021년 5%에서 지난해 22%로 뛰었고, 올해는 약 29%가 될 전망이다.
다만 예측하기 어려운 미국 도널드 트럼프 행정부의 ‘관세 전쟁’은 위협적인 변수다. 이미 지난 3일부터 미국 수출 자동차에 대한 관세 25% 부과가 시작됐다. 다음달 3일부터는 타이어 등 핵심 자동차 부품에도 25%가 매겨질 예정이다. 한국타이어 매출의 북미 비중은 24%에 달한다.
관세 불확실성에 대해 한국타이어는 우선 미국 생산 확대로 대응한다는 방침이다. 이에 따라 최근 미국 테네시 공장 타이어 생샨량을 연 550만개에서 1200만개로 두 배 가량 확대했다. 조현범 한국앤컴퍼니 회장은 임직원에 보낸 메세지에서 “트럼프 행정부의 경제·무역정책을 면밀히 주시하면서 다양한 선제 대응책을 마련 중”이라며 “전략의 ‘신속 실행’에 방점을 두고 움직이고 있다”고 밝혔다.
Hankook Tire and Technology, Korea’s largest tire maker, is set to supply tires for Aptera Motors, a California-based solar EV startup, for its three-wheeled solar electric cars in a deal sized at $10.5 million, according to an executive at the startup.
“Hankook Tire will supply tires for Aptera EVs, and they will be produced at its Indonesia plant,” the executive at Aptera Motors told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “The supply will extend for five years, starting from 2026."
The two-seater Aptera EV is touted to be the world’s first mass-produced solar-powered EV that can travel up to 643 kilometers (400 miles) on a single charge, along with 40 miles of daily driving from solar panels that are patched onto the roof and hood.
Hankook Tire, however, has yet to confirm the deal, adding that it's "difficult to confirm the supply during the development stage of original equipment tires."
According to Aptera, tire supply will begin in stages from 2026 — when the EV startup aims to commercialize the car — with full-scale production planned for 2028.
The U.S. EV maker has already received 50,000 preorders for the car, with the release slated for summer 2026. Aptera in February completed a production-intent validation test on the vehicle at a proving ground in the Mojave Desert to validate its core efficiency under real-world conditions.
With a body resembling a spaceship along with an electric motor, the carmaker's top-spec vehicle can travel a distance of up to 1,600 kilometers on a single charge. The price for the Aptera ranges from $28,000 to $55,000, with the 400-mile version priced at $40,000.
“No plans for launch in Europe and Korea for now, but we are expanding our cooperation with many Korean companies for the Aptera, including also with LG Energy Solution and CTNS,” another source from Aptera Motors said.
LG Energy Solution, Korea’s largest battery manufacturer, announced in January that it had inked a deal with Aptera to supply 4.4 gigawatt-hours' worth of its 2170 cylindrical batteries for seven years starting from 2025. Supply has also been postponed and will start in 2026.
The deal size has not been disclosed but it is estimated to be worth some 700 billion won ($490 million), considering the average battery pack price of $115 per kilowatt-hour in 2024.
After debuting its EV-dedicated iON tire brand in 2022, Hankook Tire is swiftly broadening its range of electric vehicle tires, solidifying its position at the forefront of the rapidly expanding EV tire sector.
Tires engineered specifically for EVs command a 10 to 20 percent price premium over conventional tires for internal combustion engine vehicles, requiring more frequent replacement — every two or three years compared to the four- to five-year cycle for internal combustion engine vehicles.
Hankook Tire has already secured many EV makers as clients including Tesla, BYD, Xpeng and Rivian, as well as flagship electric models from global automakers including Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 6 and 9, Kia’s EV9, Tesla Model Y, Porsche’s Taycan EV, Audi’s e-tron, and BMW i4.
Of all the company's original equipment tires, those for EVs accounted for 15 percent in 2023, which grew to 22 percent in 2024. The portion is expected to reach 29 percent in 2025.
However, the ongoing global tariff war, ignited by U.S. President Donald Trump, continues to pose significant threats to the tire maker’s global expansion.
Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on all auto part imports, effective on May 3. This may be a worrying development, as 24 percent of Hankook Tire's sales came from the North American market as of last year.
Hankook Tire is responding to the tariff volatility by boosting its U.S. production capacity. It plans to double its tire production capacity at its Tennessee factory from the current 5.5 million units to 12 million per year.
“Hankook & Company is arranging countermeasures by circumspectly monitoring the Trump administration's trade and economic policies,” Hankook & Company Chairman Cho Hyun-bum said in a message to employees.
Hankook Tire reported 9.41 trillion won in revenue and 1.76 trillion won in operating profit in 2024, both reaching record highs since its founding in 1941. It currently supplies tires to around 250 car models from 40 brands across the globe.
