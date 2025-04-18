 An apple a day incurs higher outlay: Prices shoot up after wildfires
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 14:29
Apples are displayed at a traditional market in Seoul on April 17. [NEWS1]

Apple prices in Korea are projected to rise in the latter half of 2025 after a wildfire in North Gyeongang's northern areas devastated around 28 percent of the country's apple trees.
 
Prices for the fruit have already gone up.
 
A kilogram (2.2 pounds) of apples in mid-April cost 6,912 won ($5) at wholesale, up 71 percent from the previous year, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade. Consumer prices also jumped 14 percent on year to 28,483 won for a dozen apples.
tags Korea apple prices

