Asiana Airlines faces backlash for mislabeling Ukrainian cities as Russian territory on in-flight map

Asiana Airlines on Friday came faced criticism for mislabeling two Ukrainian cities as part of Russia on its in-flight infotainment system, drawing criticism from Ukrainian nationals and social media users.According to a passenger who shared a photo on Instagram, the cities of Dnipro (formerly Dnepropetrovsk) and Donetsk appeared under Russian territory on the airline's digital map.The labeling is not found on Asiana's official website, suggesting the issue may be limited to the in-flight entertainment platform.The controversy has prompted angry responses on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.“So now South Korean airlines are siding with Russia? Why? Dnipro and Donetsk are part of Ukraine, not Russia!” one user wrote.Another sarcastically commented, “Seoul is part of North Korea, right?”Asiana Airlines was recently acquired by local industry leader Korean Air.The company has acknowledged the error in its in-flight map and said it has immediately requested the contracted software developer to correct the issue.Ukraine has been engaged in a war with Russia since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.Donetsk, a major city in eastern Ukraine, remains under Russian occupation, but is internationally recognized as part of Ukrainian territory.Yonhap