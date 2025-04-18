 Cigarette sales fall for 2nd consecutive year in 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Cigarette sales fall for 2nd consecutive year in 2024

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 12:18
A person holds a box of cigarettes at a convenience store in Seoul on Dec. 23 last year. [YONHAP]

A person holds a box of cigarettes at a convenience store in Seoul on Dec. 23 last year. [YONHAP]

 
Cigarette sales in Korea fell for the second consecutive year in 2024, though demand for electronic cigarettes logged marked growth, the Ministry of Economy and Financesaid Friday.
 
Koreans purchased 3.53 billion packs of 20-cigarette units last year, down 2.2 percent from 3.61 billion packs in 2023, according to the Finance Ministry.
 

Related Article

It was the second straight annual decline, following a 0.6 percent on-year decrease in 2023.
 
Taken together with duty-free cigarettes, total tobacco sales went down 1.7 percent on year to 3.68 billion packs in 2024, the ministry said.
 
By type, sales of traditional cigarettes fell 4.3 percent on year to 2.87 billion packs last year, marking the fourth consecutive year of decline.
 
But heat-not-burn e-cigarette sales advanced 8.3 percent to 660 million packs.
 
The proportion of e-cigarettes has been on a constant rise in recent years, from 2.2 percent in 2017 to 10.5 percent in 2019, 12.4 percent in 2021 and further to 18.4 percent of the total sales in 2024.
 
As of 2021, the smoking rate among Korean men aged 19 or older had dropped to a record low of 19.3 percent, government data showed.

Yonhap
tags Cigarette

More in Industry

Gov't drops appeal in court battle over $32M payout to Mason Capital

Cigarette sales fall for 2nd consecutive year in 2024

Asiana Airlines faces backlash for mislabeling Ukrainian cities as Russian territory on in-flight map

Hyundai to halt Ioniq 5, Kona EV production on weakening overseas demand

Exclusive: Hankook Tire to supply tires for Aptera solar EVs

Related Stories

Philip Morris rallies against gov't treatment of e-cigarettes

Gov't to mandate cigarette makers disclose ingredients in products

KT&G invests big to turn Indonesia into Asia, Middle East production hub

KT&G reports record Q3 revenue on robust overseas sales

KT&G celebrates Turkish factory expansion in bid to heat up in African, American markets
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)