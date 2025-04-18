Google releases videos with Le Sserafim promoting Gemini AI
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 14:18
Google released a series of global campaign videos in collaboration with K-pop girl group Le Sserafim on Friday to promote the use of Android and its latest generative AI model, Gemini.
This marks the first time Android has created a music video in collaboration with a K-pop artist.
As part of the campaign, the music video for Le Sserafim’s new song “Come Over” was released on HYBE’s official YouTube channel on Mar. 31. In the video, the group’s members use Gemini’s integrated AI assistant features to solve everyday problems and communicate, such as interpreting anagram sentences in real time through the camera and instantly sending messages.
In follow-up campaign videos released on Google Play Korea’s YouTube channel this month, the members introduce various functions of the latest Android and Gemini technology, such as using Gemini Live’s visual recognition to analyze spaces and gather interior design ideas and retrieve furniture assembly instructions with their Android devices for step-by-step help.
“This global campaign with Le Sserafim is a great example of the successful fusion between K-pop culture, enjoyed worldwide, and cutting-edge technologies like Android and Gemini,” said Shin Kyung-ja, Senior Director of Marketing APAC Platforms & Devices & Korea Country Marketing.
“Beyond showcasing functions, we hope the campaign becomes a chance for users to discover how Gemini can enrich their everyday lives through the engaging content created with Le Sserafim.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
