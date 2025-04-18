 Google releases videos with Le Sserafim promoting Gemini AI
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Google releases videos with Le Sserafim promoting Gemini AI

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 14:18
A still from Le Sserafim's ″Come Over″ music video [GOOGLE KOREA]

A still from Le Sserafim's ″Come Over″ music video [GOOGLE KOREA]

 
Google released a series of global campaign videos in collaboration with K-pop girl group Le Sserafim on Friday to promote the use of Android and its latest generative AI model, Gemini.
 
This marks the first time Android has created a music video in collaboration with a K-pop artist.
 

Related Article

As part of the campaign, the music video for Le Sserafim’s new song “Come Over” was released on HYBE’s official YouTube channel on Mar. 31. In the video, the group’s members use Gemini’s integrated AI assistant features to solve everyday problems and communicate, such as interpreting anagram sentences in real time through the camera and instantly sending messages.
 
In follow-up campaign videos released on Google Play Korea’s YouTube channel this month, the members introduce various functions of the latest Android and Gemini technology, such as using Gemini Live’s visual recognition to analyze spaces and gather interior design ideas and retrieve furniture assembly instructions with their Android devices for step-by-step help.
 
“This global campaign with Le Sserafim is a great example of the successful fusion between K-pop culture, enjoyed worldwide, and cutting-edge technologies like Android and Gemini,” said Shin Kyung-ja, Senior Director of Marketing APAC Platforms & Devices & Korea Country Marketing.
 
“Beyond showcasing functions, we hope the campaign becomes a chance for users to discover how Gemini can enrich their everyday lives through the engaging content created with Le Sserafim.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Le Sserafim Google Korea

More in Industry

An apple a day incurs higher outlay: Prices shoot up after wildfires

Google releases videos with Le Sserafim promoting Gemini AI

Gov't drops appeal in court battle over $32M payout to Mason Capital

Cigarette sales fall for 2nd consecutive year in 2024

Asiana Airlines faces backlash for mislabeling Ukrainian cities as Russian territory on in-flight map

Related Stories

Le Sserafim to return with new music at end of August

Le Sserafim tops Circle Chart's Global K-pop Chart with 'Antifragile'

Two members of Le Sserafim left with minor injuries after car accident

Le Sserafim reveals tracks for upcoming fifth EP 'HOT'

Le Sserafim to perform at 2024 MTV EMAs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)