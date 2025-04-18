 Hanwha Group affiliates to acquire 1.3 trillion won of shares in Hanwha Aerospace
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hanwha Group affiliates to acquire 1.3 trillion won of shares in Hanwha Aerospace

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 19:40 Updated: 18 Apr. 2025, 19:43
Hanwha Energy, Hanwha Impact and Hanwha Energy Singapore will purchase 1.3 trillion ($917 million) won worth of Hanwha Aerospace’s shares through a third-party allotment, Hanwha Group said April 18. [HANWHA]

Hanwha Energy, Hanwha Impact and Hanwha Energy Singapore will purchase 1.3 trillion ($917 million) won worth of Hanwha Aerospace’s shares through a third-party allotment, Hanwha Group said April 18. [HANWHA]

 
Three Hanwha Group affiliates, including Hanwha Energy, will acquire 1.3 trillion ($917 million) won worth of shares in Hanwha Aerospace through a third-party allotment, the group announced Friday.
 
The move is aimed at restoring investor confidence and easing regulatory concerns as it seeks to address controversy surrounding Hanwha Aerospace's initially planned 3.6 trillion won rights offering, which sparked backlash from investors and scrutiny from regulators. Critics raised concerns that the capital raise, following the firm's acquisition of a stake in Hanwha Ocean, was linked to family succession plans. 
 

Related Article

 
Hanwha Energy, Hanwha Impact and Hanwha Energy Singapore will purchase a total of 1,715,040 shares at 758,000 won — an undiscounted price based on the prescribed valuation formula for third-party issuances — the group said in a statement.
 
Hanwha Aerospace’s board of directors approved the transaction on Friday, while three affiliates also held their respective board meetings the same day to finalize their investment.  
 
The three firms will transfer the funds by April 28, with the new shares listing on May 15. These shares will be subject to a one-year lock-up period.  
 
Retail investors, however, will still have access to a 15 percent discount through a separate rights offering, with the final issue price yet to be determined. 
 
The third-party allotment capital increase is to “resolve the controversy over whether the capital increase is to secure succession funds for [Hanwha] Chairman Kim Seung-youn’s three sons” and to “enhance shareholder value,” Hanwha said.
 
“The decision is aimed at strengthening trust with both domestic and international investors,” the group said in its statement.  
 
In March, Hanwha Aerospace announced plans to raise 3.6 trillion won through a rights offering to support investments in overseas manufacturing facilities and research across its defense, shipbuilding and aerospace sectors. Its necessity was questioned by investors, sending affiliate share prices tumbling on the day of the announcement.  
 
The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) ordered a revision of the proposal, citing insufficient justification for the offering and a lack of transparency in how the funds would be used. 
 
On April 8, Hanwha Aerospace lowered the size of the planned rights offering to 2.3 trillion won. 
 
Yet, the FSS again requested revisions this week, warning the company’s filing might “mislead investors or impair informed decision-making.” 

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Hanwha

More in Industry

Not hairbanging, but still metal: Soundwith, Korea Zinc sonify zinc

Hanwha Group affiliates to acquire 1.3 trillion won of shares in Hanwha Aerospace

Incheon to host 2026 World Korean Business Convention

LG-led consortium to withdraw from $7.7B battery project in Indonesia

For Korean shipyards, U.S. port fees could be sea of opportunity, or stormy waters

Related Stories

Hanwha Energy to purchase $130.5 million stake in conglomerate's holding company

Hanwha completes disposal of its cluster-bomb business

Hanwha Solutions eyes global markets with domestically-produced cable compounds

Hanwha Group chairman inspects robotics headquarters

Hanwha Solutions misses market expectations with net 378 billion won in 2022
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)