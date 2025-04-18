Incheon to host 2026 World Korean Business Convention
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 18:35
The 2026 World Korean Business Convention is set to take place in Incheon, the Incheon Metropolitan Government announced Friday.
The decision was made on Thursday at the convention's 23rd edition, currently taking place from Thursday through Sunday in Atlanta.
The convention is hosted annually by the Overseas Koreans Agency and is a networking event attended by Korean businesspeople who live across 64 nations and some 3,000 domestic entrepreneurs. The goal is to support small and medium enterprises’ global expansion as well as foster cooperation.
It’s the third time that Incheon is hosting the event, following 2009 and 2018. The 24th edition will take place at the Songdo Convensia conference center. The port city stressed that this year’s event bears more significance as it’s the first to take place in Incheon since the establishment of the Overseas Koreans Agency main building in Incheon in June 2023.
The date for the 24th World Korean Business Convention is expected to take place for three days in either April or October next year. Additional information will be announced later.
Meanwhile, the Incheon Institute estimates that hosting the event will generate an economic impact of 17.7 billion won ($12.4 million) on the city’s economy.
