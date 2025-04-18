Amcham forum emphasizes U.S. desire for Korean partnership on $44 billion Alaska LNG project
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 16:30 Updated: 18 Apr. 2025, 18:16
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
With Korea’s tariff negotiations with the United States nearing a critical juncture, U.S. government officials are reiterating their call for Korea to take a more proactive role in its Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project ahead of the two’s talks slated for next week.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urged that Korea’s joining the Alaska $44 billion LNG project will not only be a matter of gas transactions, but a tactical catalyst for strengthening the ties between Seoul and Washington.
“For Asian allies, Alaska energy offers more than just a stable supply of energy; It offers proximity predictability and partnership,” Dunleavy said in a video speech during an energy forum on Korea-U.S. partnership hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham Korea) Friday at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
“We're not just exporting gas, we're strengthening our ties,” He added. “Our relationship with Korea is strong. We believe this project will only deepen that relationship.”
Tommy Joyce, acting assistant secretary for the Office of International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy, also emphasized Korea’s role in realizing U.S. President Donald Trump’s energy vision.
“As our sixth-largest trading partner and a free-trade agreement country, Korea plays an important role in unleashing American energy and supporting President Trump's vision to build supply chains independent of China,” Joyce said during the forum.
The Alaska LNG project, which involves laying a 1,300-kilometer (808-mile) pipeline across permafrost, aims to transport natural gas from Alaska's North Slope to international markets. The construction cost is estimated at around $38 billion to $44 billion, and given the harsh climate conditions in Alaska, the actual cost could rise even further.
Originally proposed in the 1970s, the project has undergone multiple cycles of suspension and revival, largely due to concerns over economic viability and inadequate infrastructure. Big private companies like ExxonMobil and Mobil dipped their toes in, only to later withdraw.
James Kim, the chairman of Amcham, advised that Korea’s contribution to the U.S. LNG project will be a critical lever enhancing the two’s further trade ties.
“Energy is emerging as one of the most strategic pillars of U.S.-Korea cooperation,” Kim said in the forum. “Korea’s support of U.S. LNG gas will be extremely helpful in both reducing the trade deficit and enhancing the overall relationship with the United States.”
“It has become more critical than ever to develop energy policies that support the establishment of a resilient and secure energy supply system,” Ahn said at the forum. “Given Korea’s significant reliance on energy imports, it is essential to strengthen close cooperation with key partners, including the United States.”
Ahn, accompanied by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, is reported to be scheduled to visit the United States for a talk with the Trump administration on April 22. Trump stepped directly into talks with Japan, leaving a distinct possibility of his presence in the upcoming discussion with Korea.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)