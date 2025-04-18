Amcham forum emphasizes U.S. desire for Korean partnership on $44 billion Alaska LNG project

Naver, Kurly join forces in fresh grocery delivery to challenge Coupang

For Korean shipyards, U.S. port fees could be sea of opportunity, or stormy waters

LG-led consortium to withdraw from $7.7B battery project in Indonesia

Related Stories

Trump says Korea wants to join Alaska LNG project for 'trillions of dollars'

Alaskan LNG project participation may be nonstarter with Kogas in the red

Tariffs, military 'help' and subsidies: Trump dismantles dynamic with Korea in Congressional address

Negotiations over tariffs, Alaska LNG project to begin next week, U.S. treasury secretary says

Korea 'intends to cooperate' on Alaska LNG project, trade minister tells governor