Meanwhile : Is there life before death? A smartphone-age reflection (KOR)

“Is there life after death?” The question, once a profound inquiry of religion and philosophy, now feels distant. In its place, a new question has emerged for the modern world: Is there life before death?That reversal appears in "Invite the Wind into Your Life" by French author Pascal Bruckner. The line he offers is not rhetorical: “Do we love enough, give enough, embrace enough?” The question cuts through the blur of daily existence, asking whether we truly live while alive.Bruckner’s book explores what he calls the “age of listlessness,” a time shaped by the rise of smartphones and the global pandemic. His concern is not death itself, but how technology has dimmed our ability to live fully.“The smartphone brings the world into your home. Because the world comes to me, I no longer need to go out to meet it,” Bruckner writes. “It offers a busy life while removing the need to experience it.”It is a paradox that many recognize. Holding a phone creates the illusion of connection and vitality. Yet what it offers is a filtered, abstract version of life, drained of immediacy and meaning.To illustrate the spiritual fatigue of our times, Bruckner invokes "Oblomov," the 19th-century novel by Ivan Goncharov. The title character, a nobleman immobilized by indecision and inertia, is often seen as a symbol of passive existence. “If one does not know why he lives,” writes Goncharov, “he lives carelessly from day to day.” Oblomov greets nightfall with relief, burying any deeper questions in 12 — or 24 — hours of sleep.In Bruckner’s reading, the smartphone era breeds a new kind of Oblomovism — one in which people create, with their own hands, a “spacious coffin” called routine and lie in it comfortably, awaiting the end.Such imagery may seem too cynical or dark. But recent tragedies sparked by conspiracy-driven online communities serve as a reminder: The smartphone’s narrowing of perception can yield real-world consequences. A device that offers infinite information can also entrap its user in a shallow pool of half-truths and distractions.There is a growing skepticism toward smartphones, and Bruckner gives language to that unease. His message is not one of rejection but of awareness. Life, he reminds us, does not exist on a screen. It demands presence, risk and engagement — before death.죽음 이후에도 삶이 있는가? 이 거창한 종교적 질문은 옛날이야기가 되었다. 오늘날을 살아가는 평범한 사람들이 품은 질문은 오히려 그 반대다. 죽음 이전에 진짜 삶이 있기는 한가? 우리는 충분히 사랑하고, 내어주고, 베풀고, 포용했는가?-파스칼 브뤼크네르 『우리 인생에 바람을 초대하려면』 중에서.우리는 살아있지만 살아있는 것이 아니다. 세상이 너무 정신없이 돌아가니 잠시 멈춰 서서 삶을 돌아보는 문장이 그리워진다. 스마트폰의 등장과 코로나 팬데믹을 거치면서 점차 심화된 ‘무기력의 시대’를 고찰하는 책이다. 인용문 속 “죽음 이전에 진짜 삶”을 빼앗는 것은 문명의 이기 스마트폰이다.“스마트폰은 집으로 세상을 가져다준다. 세상이 내게 오기 때문에 나는 세상으로 나아갈 필요가 없다. 스마트폰은 분주한 삶을 제공하면서도 그 삶을 실제로 경험할 필요는 제거한다.” 스마트폰을 만지작거리면서 우리는 살아있고 세상과 연결되어 있다는 확신을 얻는다. 하지만 그건 착각일 뿐 스마트폰은 세상을 피상적으로, 쓸모없는 것으로 만든다는 얘기다.저자는 스마트폰에 빠져 생기를 잃고 무기력해진 모습을 이반 곤차로프 소설 『오블로모프』의 주인공에 빗댄다. 19세기 러시아의 지주인 오블로모프는 정직하지만, 삶의 목표도, 희망도 없이 우유부단한 인물의 전형이다. “왜 사는지를 모르면 그날그날 아무렇게나 살게 된다. 밤이 오면 마음이 가벼워지고 자신이 살아야 하는 이유에 대한 의문을 열두 시간 혹은 스물네 시간 동안 잠 속에 묻어버릴 수 있다.” 오블로모프는 “남은 생이라는 널찍한 관을 자기 손으로 만들고는 그 속에 편안하게 누워서 끝을 향해 간다.” 너무 냉소적, 비관적인가. 스마트폰 속 편향된 정보를 세상의 전부라고 믿은 이들이 일으킨 끔찍한 결과를 목도하는 요즘, 날로 스마트폰 회의론자가 돼가고 있다.