Stop the cash squeeze before it spreads (KOR)

Korea’s small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing a tightening credit crunch that could ripple through the broader economy if left unchecked. While major conglomerates are still holding steady despite trade headwinds from the United States, the financial strain on SMEs — the backbone of Korea’s employment and industrial base — is growing more severe.Even companies with stable business structures are struggling to raise capital. The tipping point came with the Homeplus debacle, in which a private equity firm’s aggressive leveraged buyout and hasty sale of key assets spooked the bond market. Investors absorbed losses, and the resulting anxiety quickly spread. Now, even creditworthy SMEs are feeling the squeeze.Banks have raised their lending thresholds. In March alone, corporate loans from the five major commercial banks fell by nearly 2.5 trillion won. Lending to large firms increased slightly, but loans to SMEs dropped by over 325 billion won. Companies that can’t access the bond market or secure bank loans are turning to the IPO market, only to find little relief there. So far this year, just eight companies have submitted preliminary listing applications, down from 25 in the same period last year.The pressure will likely intensify. Roughly 70 trillion won in corporate bonds must be repaid or refinanced by the end of the year. If only large firms can tap the capital markets, smaller companies will struggle to survive — risking not just individual bankruptcies, but broader job losses and regional economic shocks. SMEs account for nearly 88 percent of Korea’s work force, employing close to 29 million people.Retailers like Balan and JDX, along with provincial construction firms, are already facing mounting stress. With GDP growth expected to hover around zero this year, relief through lower interest rates would have helped. Yet the Bank of Korea chose to freeze its key rate at 2.75 percent, citing concerns about the won’s volatility and household debt.The government and financial regulators cannot afford to wait. State-run banks should step in with credit guarantees. A supplementary budget must reflect this urgency. Bond market stabilization funds and policy-backed bond purchase programs should also be activated.This is not a case of unproductive “zombie firms” asking for bailouts. Many SMEs are fundamentally sound but caught in a tightening financial vise. Without swift, targeted action, Korea could soon face a far deeper economic crisis.한국 경제의 근간을 떠받치는 중견·중소기업의 자금경색 공포가 심상치 않다. 미국발 관세 폭탄의 소용돌이 속에서도 대기업은 그런대로 버티고 있지만, 우리 경제의 허리 격인 중견·중소기업은 심각한 자금경색 위기에 직면해 있다.최근 투자은행(IB)업계에 따르면 기업 자금 조달시장에서 사업 구조가 탄탄한 중견·중소기업조차 어려움을 겪고 있는 것으로 나타났다. 결정타는 지난달 초 불거진 홈플러스 사태였다. 이 회사를 사들인 사모펀드의 과도한 차입 매수(LBO)와 알짜 점포 매각의 부작용으로 홈플러스 채권 매수자들이 투자 손실 위기에 빠지면서 채권시장에 비상등이 켜졌다. 이 여파로 온전한 중견·중소기업도 ‘돈맥경화’에 직면하고 있다. 관세 폭탄 후폭풍이 본격화하면 상황은 더 심각해질 수 있다.은행도 대출 문턱을 한층 높이고 있다. 지난달 5대 은행의 기업대출 잔액은 한 달 사이 2조4937억원 감소했다. 특히 이달 들어 대기업 대출은 8362억원 늘었지만, 중소기업 대출은 3258억원 감소한 것으로 나타났다. 회사채 차환 발행과 은행 대출 문턱이 높아지자 주식 발행을 통해 자금을 조달하는 기업공개(IPO) 시장에도 찬 바람이 분다. 이달 15일까지 상장 예비심사를 청구한 기업은 8곳에 그쳐 전년 동기(25곳) 대비 3분의 1 수준에 그쳤다.문제는 연말까지 상환 또는 차환 발행해야 하는 회사채 규모가 70조원에 달한다는 사실이다. 대기업이 아니면 자금 조달이 어려운 상황이 계속되면 개별 기업의 위기로 그치지 않고 고용과 소득 등 경제 전반의 문제로 불안이 증폭될 수 있다. 중견·중소기업은 2900만 명에 이르는 전체 근로자 고용의 88%를 차지할 만큼 우리 경제의 근간이다. 지방 건설사 부도가 잇따르는 가운데 발란·JDX 등 중견 유통업체도 자금경색으로 휘청거리며 고용불안을 일으키고 있다. 올해 0%대 경제성장이 예고되는 만큼 대출금리라도 낮아지면 돈 가뭄 해소에 도움이 되겠지만, 어제 한국은행 금융통화위원회는 환율 급변동과 가계부채 우려 때문에 기준금리를 연 2.75%에서 동결했다.정부와 금융당국이 팔짱을 끼고 있어선 안 된다. 국책은행은 일시적 자금경색 조짐을 보이는 기업에는 충분한 신용보증에 나서고, 정부는 추가경정예산에 이 예산을 반영해야 한다. 채권시장안정펀드나 정책금융기관을 활용한 회사채 매입 프로그램 가동 등도 검토할 필요가 있다. 미·중 경제전쟁 대응에 급급해 국내 경제의 근간이 흔들리는 현실을 방관해선 더 큰 위기가 온다. 중견·중소기업의 자금경색 위기는 한계기업이나 좀비기업이 경쟁력 부족으로 겪는 자금난과는 차원이 다른 사안이다. 호미로 막을 일을 가래로도 막지 못하는 사태를 피하는 선제적 조치가 필요하다.