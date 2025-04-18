키스오브라이프 논란에 K팝의 '문화 전유' 논쟁 재점화
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 09:57
Kiss of Life controversy reignites debate over cultural appropriation in K-pop
키스오브라이프 논란에 K팝의 '문화 전유' 논쟁 재점화
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사
K-pop is once again reckoning with accusations of cultural appropriation, this time with Kiss of Life — a rising girl group known for its hip-hop influences — coming under fire for allegedly mimicking Black culture. The group's actions have been criticized as offensive and lacking respect or understanding.
reckon with: ~와 직면하다
cultural appropriation: 문화 전유
K팝이 또다시 ‘문화 전유’ 논란에 직면했다. 이번에는 힙합 스타일로 떠오르는 걸그룹 키스오브라이프가 도마에 올랐다. 이들은 흑인 문화를 흉내 냈다는 이유로 비판을 받았다. 그들의 행동은 무례하고 타 문화에 대한 이해나 존중이 결여됐다는 지적을 받았다.
This is hardly the industry’s first rodeo with such allegations. Cultural insensitivity has long been a recurring theme in K-pop, a genre that has been heavily borrowing from African American culture without proper credit or recognition.
not first rodeo: 처음 있는 일이 아니다
insensivity: 무신경, 배려 없음
recur: 되풀이되다
recognition: 인정, 공식적 평가
이러한 비판은 이 업계에서 이번이 처음이 아니다. K팝은 오랜 기간 아프리카계 미국인의 문화를 차용해오면서도, 그에 대한 적절한 인정이나 존중을 보여주지 않아 문화적 민감성이 부족하다는 지적을 반복적으로 받아왔다.
As the industry has grown more diverse than ever — in not only its fan base but also its artists — persistent cultural insensitivity within the scene is drawing intensified scrutiny.
diverse: 다양한
scrutiny: 비판적 주목, 면밀한 조사
K팝 산업은 팬층 뿐 아니라 아티스트 구성에서도 과거보다 훨씬 다양해졌지만, 여전히 존재하는 문화적 민감성 부족 문제는 점점 더 날카로운 비판을 받고 있다.
Given its apparent ambitions for global expansion, repeated missteps raise one constant question from both fans and critics alike: Will K-pop ever learn?
apparent: 분명한, 명백한
missteps: 실수, 과오
K팝이 글로벌 시장 진출을 노리는 가운데, 이러한 반복되는 실수는 팬들과 비평가들로부터 하나의 의문을 갖게 만든다. 과연 K팝은 교훈을 얻을 수 있을까?
Kiss of Life, managed by S2 Entertainment, found itself in hot water after a recent livestream on April 2 celebrating Julie’s birthday was themed around “old-school hip hop vibes.”
in hot water: 곤란한 상황에 처해있다. 곤욕을 치르다
old-school: 옛날 방식의, 전통적인
S2엔터테인먼트 소속의 키스오브라이프는 지난 4월 2일, 멤버 줄리의 생일을 기념해 올드스쿨 힙합을 테마로 생방송을 진행했다가 논란에 휘말렸다.
The four members donned hairstyles and outfits heavily associated with Black culture, including cornrows and gold chains. Belle, a Seattle-born Korean American, was jokingly referred to as “Lil Taco Belle,” while the members mimicked mannerisms commonly associated with stereotypical portrayals of African American rappers — which was widely criticized online as “cosplaying Black culture” for entertainment.
don: 옷이나 액세서리를 착용하다
Black culture: 흑인 문화
stereotypical: 고정관념에 입각한, 틀에 박힌
네 명의 멤버는 콘로우 헤어스타일과 금목걸이 등 흑인 문화와 밀접하게 연관된 스타일을 하고 등장했으며, 시애틀 출신의 재미교포 멤버 벨은 장난식으로 ‘릴 타코 벨(Lil Taco Belle)’이라는 별명으로 불리기까지 했다. 멤버들은 흑인 래퍼에 대해 흔히 갖는 고정관념에서 비롯된 말투와 몸짓을 흉내냈고, 이는 온라인상에서 “흑인 문화를 코스프레한 것”이라는 비판을 받았다.
Belle's Bubble message prior to the livestream attempted to hype up fans, saying, “Promise you won’t leave the fandom after watching it.” The comment appeared to be somewhat aware of potential backlash, further fueling outrage among international fans.
attempt to: ~하려고 시도하다
hype up: 들뜨게 하다, 흥분시키다
fuel: 부추기다, 불을 붙이다
outrage: 강한 분노, 격분
벨은 해당 방송 직전 팬들과 소통하는 버블 앱에서 “이걸 보고 나서도 팬덤을 떠나지 않겠다고 약속해”라는 메시지를 남겼다. 이 발언은 논란 가능성을 어느 정도 인식한 듯 보였고, 이는 오히려 해외 팬들을 더 분노하게 했다.
Despite S2 Entertainment’s statement issued on April 3 and handwritten apologies from the members posted on Sunday, the backlash only intensified on social media.
statement: 공식 입장
handwritten: 손으로 쓴, 자필의
backlash: 강한 반발, 역풍
4월 3일 발표된 S2엔터테인먼트의 공식 입장문과 멤버들이 일요일에 자필로 쓴 사과문에도 불구하고, 온라인상에서의 비판은 오히려 더욱 거세졌다.
The continued outrage is partially due to the members' vague apologies failing to directly address the racial and cultural communities affected.
vague: 불분명한
address: 다루다, 해결하려 하다
멤버들의 사과문이 피해를 입은 인종적·문화적 커뮤니티를 명확히 언급하지 않은 점은 분노를 지속하게 했다.
"We realize now that our content was culturally insensitive and take full responsibility for our actions and can only promise to do better," the members wrote in their apology, continuing, "We've spent the past few days learning and reflecting on how our actions have disappointed many of you," without properly mentioning the Black community.
full responsibility: 전적인 책임
reflect on: 되돌아보다, 성찰하다
“우리는 이번 콘텐트가 문화적으로 민감하지 못했다는 점을 인식하고 있으며, 우리의 행동에 대해 전적으로 책임을 느끼며 앞으로 더 나아지겠다고 약속드린다"고 멤버들은 사과문을 통해 밝혔다. "지난 며칠 동안 우리의 행동이 얼마나 많은 사람들을 실망시켰는지 되돌아보며 배웠다”고 덧붙였지만, 여전히 흑인 커뮤니티에 대한 명확한 언급은 하지 않았다.
