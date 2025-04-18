 BTS’s Jin announces debut solo tour across Asia, U.S. and Europe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS’s Jin announces debut solo tour across Asia, U.S. and Europe

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 09:26 Updated: 18 Apr. 2025, 09:29
Boy band BTS member Jin [NEWS1]

Boy band BTS member Jin [NEWS1]

 
Boy band BTS’s Jin is hitting the road solo for the first time this June with a global fan concert tour titled “#RunSeokJin_EP.Tour,” his agency BigHit Music announced Friday.
 
Jin revealed the tour with a poster on fan platform Weverse, showing him in full rock star mode, surrounded by instruments. The tour kicks off on June 28 and 29 at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Gyeonggi, then moves on to a total of nine cities, including Chiba and Osaka in Japan, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa and Newark in the United States, as well as London and Amsterdam. 
 

Related Article

 
The tour title is a playful spinoff of Jin’s self-produced YouTube variety series “Run Seokjin” and represents a journey to meet ARMY, BTS’s global fan base, in person.
 
The tour will feature performances from Jin’s upcoming second EP, “Echo,” set for release on May 16 at 1 p.m., along with songs from his first solo album “Happy” (2024), which dropped last November. Built around a live band sound, Jin’s concerts are expected to showcase a wide musical range and strong stage presence. 
 
A poster for boy band BTS member Jin's upcoming solo tour, ″#RunSeokJin_EP.Tour″ [BIGHIT MUSIC]

A poster for boy band BTS member Jin's upcoming solo tour, ″#RunSeokJin_EP.Tour″ [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
“Echo” explores the moments in life that reverberate like echoes — subtle, emotional and often universal. The title track, “Don’t Say You Love Me,” captures the painful irony of lovers unable to let go, even as their relationship falls apart.
 
Jin, who debuted as a member of the BTS septet in 2013, was the first member to complete his military service, being discharged on June 12 last year. 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea BTS Jin tour

More in K-pop

Coldplay collaborates with Twice on new Korean version of 'We Pray'

Global K-pop audition 'Click the Star' launches in Korea, Indonesia and South America

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon scraps Tokyo shows over logistical issues

ZeroBaseOne to hold second fan concert 'Blue Mansion' this weekend in Seoul

BTS’s Jin announces debut solo tour across Asia, U.S. and Europe

Related Stories

BTS's Jin will appear as special guest at Coldplay concert in Buenos Aires

BTS's Jin posts picture with shaved head one day before enlistment

BTS's Jin to release new solo single, music video today

Jin completes military service as BTS members reunite to celebrate

BTS's Jin donates 100 million won to support terminally ill patients
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)