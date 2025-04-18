BTS’s Jin announces debut solo tour across Asia, U.S. and Europe
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 09:26 Updated: 18 Apr. 2025, 09:29
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Boy band BTS’s Jin is hitting the road solo for the first time this June with a global fan concert tour titled “#RunSeokJin_EP.Tour,” his agency BigHit Music announced Friday.
Jin revealed the tour with a poster on fan platform Weverse, showing him in full rock star mode, surrounded by instruments. The tour kicks off on June 28 and 29 at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Gyeonggi, then moves on to a total of nine cities, including Chiba and Osaka in Japan, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa and Newark in the United States, as well as London and Amsterdam.
The tour title is a playful spinoff of Jin’s self-produced YouTube variety series “Run Seokjin” and represents a journey to meet ARMY, BTS’s global fan base, in person.
The tour will feature performances from Jin’s upcoming second EP, “Echo,” set for release on May 16 at 1 p.m., along with songs from his first solo album “Happy” (2024), which dropped last November. Built around a live band sound, Jin’s concerts are expected to showcase a wide musical range and strong stage presence.
“Echo” explores the moments in life that reverberate like echoes — subtle, emotional and often universal. The title track, “Don’t Say You Love Me,” captures the painful irony of lovers unable to let go, even as their relationship falls apart.
Jin, who debuted as a member of the BTS septet in 2013, was the first member to complete his military service, being discharged on June 12 last year.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)