Coldplay collaborates with Twice on new Korean version of 'We Pray'
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 10:43
A new version of British band Coldplay's hit single “We Pray” (2024), featuring K-pop girl group Twice singing in Korean, was released globally on Friday.
Following earlier versions of “We Pray” featuring UK rapper Little Simz, Argentine singer TINI, Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna and Nigerian Afrobeat artist Burna Boy, this latest release marks another global collaboration by the British band.
“‘We Pray’ is a song about overcoming hardships together and sharing a message of peace and hope,” Twice said about the collaboration, according to a press release by Warner Music Korea on Friday. “It was a true honor to work with Coldplay on this song, and being able to record our parts in Korean made it even more meaningful.
“We hope our sincerity is conveyed, and we ask for your love and support.”
Twice joined Coldplay as official guests during the band’s stadium tour and performed the collaboration version of “We Pray” live for the first time at their concert on Wednesday at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi.
The original version of the song is part of Coldplay’s latest album “Moon Music” (2024), which topped major global album charts upon its release.
The “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” which began in March 2022, has sold over 12 million tickets across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most attended tour in history.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
