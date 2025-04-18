Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon scraps Tokyo shows over logistical issues
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 10:04
- LIM JEONG-WON
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon has canceled her upcoming solo concerts in Japan due to logistical issues, her agency SM Entertainment announced Thursday.
The concerts, originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, were part of her ongoing solo 10th anniversary Asia tour, “The Tense.”
“Essential equipment being used throughout the Asia tour had not yet arrived in Japan, making it extremely difficult to properly prepare for the concert,” SM Entertainment said in a statement posted on Taeyeon’s official Japanese website Thursday.
“We have explored all possibilities in consultation with relevant parties but ultimately concluded that it would be impossible to go forward with the shows,” the agency added. “We sincerely apologize to all those who were waiting for the performance.”
SM added that it is “considering alternative arrangements” and will “provide updates as soon as further plans are confirmed.”
Taeyeon kicked off “The Tense” tour in Seoul in March, marking her first solo tour in nearly two years since 2023’s “The ODD of LOVE.” She has already performed in Taipei in Taiwan, Manila and Jakarta in Indonesia, with shows still scheduled in Macau, Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong.
Taeyeon debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation under SM Entertainment, known for hit tracks such as “Into the New World” (2007), “Gee” (2009) “Genie” (2009), and more. She released her first solo EP, “I,” in 2015, followed by hits including “Four Seasons” (2019) and “Weekend” (2021).
