Lingling of Mnet's 'I-LAND2:N/a' to join Leanbranding girl group
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 13:53
Lingling, a former contestant on Mnet’s audition program "I-LAND2: N/a" last year, will make her official debut as a member of agency Leanbranding’s first global girl group.
The entertainment agency said Friday that the new group is scheduled to debut in late May. Lingling, a Malaysian artist, gained attention last year after placing second in the show's preliminary voting.
Lingling’s personal Instagram account was opened on Friday. According to the agency, she will become the first Malaysian member of a K-pop girl group upon her debut.
The exact date of the group’s debut will be revealed later through the agency’s official social media channels.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)