Global K-pop audition 'Click the Star' launches in Korea, Indonesia and South America

Coldplay collaborates with Twice on new Korean version of 'We Pray'

Lingling of Mnet's 'I-LAND2:N/a' to join Leanbranding girl group

Rookie K-pop boy band Close Your Eyes to launch first Asia fan meeting tour in May

Related Stories

New boy band Close Your Eyes to debut next month

Can't look away from Close Your Eyes: Boy band holds showcase for 'Eternalt' EP

That’s close enough

SLL JoongAng rebrands itself with new logo, tagline

K-pop audition program 'Project 7' to kick off on Friday with Lee Soo-hyuk, 100 contestants