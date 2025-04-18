 Rookie K-pop boy band Close Your Eyes to launch first Asia fan meeting tour in May
Rookie K-pop boy band Close Your Eyes to launch first Asia fan meeting tour in May

Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 14:50
Boy band Close Your Eyes [UNCORE]

Rookie K-pop boy band Close Your Eyes will launch its first fan meeting tour across Asia starting this May.
 
The boy band’s agency, Uncore, announced Friday that Close Your Eyes will kick off its “Closer Moments” tour with performances on May 24 and 25 at Blue Square in central Seoul. 
 

The group will then visit five cities in total, holding fan meetings in Yokohama in Japan on June 1, Osaka, also in Japan, on June 14, Hong Kong on June 21 and Taipei in Taiwan on June 28, according to Uncore.
 
The band was formed through cable channel JTBC's audition program “Project 7” (2024), following two months of intense competition held from October to December last year.
 
The seven members — Majingxiang, Sakurada Kenshin, Jeon Min-wook, Seo Kyoung-bae, Song Seung-ho, Jang Yeo-jun and Kim Sung-min — earned their spots in the final lineup after competing against 100 trainees from diverse backgrounds.  
 
Uncore is a newly established music label under SLL, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, which also produced Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars” (2024) and JTBC’s “The Tale of Lady Ok” (2024).

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
Close Your Eyes Uncore SLL

Google releases videos with Le Sserafim promoting Gemini AI

Lingling of Mnet's 'I-LAND2:N/a' to join Leanbranding girl group

Coldplay collaborates with Twice on new Korean version of 'We Pray'

Global K-pop audition 'Click the Star' launches in Korea, Indonesia and South America

