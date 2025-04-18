ZeroBaseOne to hold second fan concert 'Blue Mansion' this weekend in Seoul
Published: 18 Apr. 2025, 09:56 Updated: 18 Apr. 2025, 10:00
Boy band ZeroBaseOne will host its second fan concert, “Blue Mansion,” from Friday to Sunday at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
“Blue Mansion” marks ZeroBaseOne’s first fan concert in one year and eight months, following the “2023 ZeroBaseOne Fan-Con,” which took place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, in August 2023.
With this event, the band will reunite with its fan club, Zerose. The group has promised to “showcase its growth through refined music” and deliver performances that “highlight the unique charms” of all nine members, according to its agency, WakeOne Entertainment.
The group will perform past hits and unveil new songs from its recently released fifth EP, “Blue Paradise,” which have yet to be shown to the public.
Saturday’s concert will be broadcast live with simultaneous Japanese interpretation at 105 theaters across Japan, as well as at CGV theaters in Korea. The Sunday show will be streamed live online via the platform service Plus Chat for fans unable to attend in person.
Meanwhile, ZeroBaseOne debuted on the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 28 in the ranking dated April 19, marking the group’s first-ever appearance on the chart.
The band sold one million copies of “Blue Paradise” on Feb. 24, the day of its release, making it their fifth consecutive million-selling album. The EP surpassed one million streams within 9 hours and 30 minutes, according to the agency.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
